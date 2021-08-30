checkAd

Genetron Health’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Awarded International Prize for Translational Neuroscience 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ:GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Hai Yan, was awarded the International Prize for Translational Neuroscience 2021. Awarded by the Gertrud Reemtsma Foundation through the Max Planck Society, the prize is one of the most prominent awards in neuroscience and recognizes individuals who have made outstanding and original contributions to the understanding of neurobiology and neurological disease. The ceremony took place at the Max-Planck-Institute in Cologne, Germany, on August 26.

Dr. Yan was recognized for his influential research and findings on malignant gliomas - the most common type of primary brain tumors. Gliomas pose serious problems to patients because of their high recurrence and mortality rates. Through genomic studies, Dr. Yan’s research team and collaborators found that mutations in the metabolic enzymes IDH1 and IDH2 were present in 70 percent of progressive malignant gliomas. The discovery and his subsequent research demonstrated how accurate molecular classification can play an important role in guiding the prognosis and treatment of gliomas. Dr. Yan is a co-author of the 2016 revision of the 4th edition of the World Health Organization’s (“WHO”) Classification of Tumors of the Central Nervous System, a special revised edition of the WHO series on histological and genetic typing of human tumors. The book now takes into account new molecular biomarkers, in particular IDH1 and IDH2 mutations, that are considered to be definitional in newly described entities, setting up indispensable molecular classification guidelines for clinical diagnosis and treatment.

“It is a great honor to receive this award, and I want to thank the Gertrud Reemtsma Foundation for the recognition,” said Dr. Hai Yan, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Genetron Health. “I am glad that Genetron Health has enabled my research findings to make a significant impact on the diagnosis of gliomas, and helped patients to find the best treatments for this devastating disease. The entire Genetron Health team is proud of how meaningful our work is, and we are dedicated to developing more innovative solutions for cancer patients.”

