Immofinanz to Lift 2020 Dividend to EUR 0.75 per Share from EUR 0.55 Autor: PLX AI | 30.08.2021, 11:57 | 18 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 11:57 | (PLX AI) – Immofinanz dividend recommendation for financial year 2020 increased to EUR 0.75 per share from EUR 0.55.

The 28th Annual General Meeting for the 2020 financial year will take place on 19 October 2021 and will be held as a virtual general meeting



