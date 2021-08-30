checkAd

Henry Schein to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences in September

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at two investor conferences in September:

  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time
  • Baird 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 14, 2021, at 12:50 p.m. Eastern time

Henry Schein’s presentations can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentations.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Tropical Storm Henri
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Henry Schein Announces New $1 Billion Credit Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims and Opens Disaster Relief Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to the Dixie Fire in Northern California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Henry Schein Reports Record Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten