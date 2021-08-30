eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in September

D.A. Davidson 20 th Annual Software and Internet Conference Fireside chat: Thursday, September 9 at 4:30 pm ET One-on-one meetings with investors on September 9 Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco56/egan/1884450

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced it will be participating in the following two investor conferences in September:

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, September 14 at 7:30 am PT

One-on-one meetings with investors on September 14

Webcast: https://wsw.meetmax.com/webcast/jeff195/egan/

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

To access a live webcast or replay of the presentations at these conferences, click on the link listed above or visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egai n .com/company/investors/ .

About eGain

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

