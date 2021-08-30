checkAd

Chart Industries Acquires Water Treatment Company, AdEdge

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 12:30  |  29   |   |   

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS) today announced the acquisition of AdEdge Holdings, LLC (“AdEdge”), a water treatment technology and solution provider specializing in the design, development, fabrication and supply of water treatment solutions, specialty medias, legacy and innovative technologies that remove a wide range of contaminants from water. The equity purchase was completed for a purchase price of $40 million in cash at closing (subject to customary adjustments) and further details are included in the supplemental presentation at the end of this release.

Chart recently announced the formation of ChartWater, a division within Specialty Products that offers an elite portfolio of proven, innovative water treatment solutions. AdEdge will join BlueInGreen (“BIG”), which Chart acquired in November 2020, in Chart’s full solution offering of water treatment and desalination technology options that couple with Chart’s water treatment equipment.

In addition to over 20 specific targeted contaminants, AdEdge provides solutions for the removal of perfluorinated alkylated substances (PFAS), perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), and other persistent organic compounds which, historically, have been challenging to treat. These organic compounds, commonly referred to as "forever chemicals,” are known for their resistance to environmental degradation through chemical, biological, and photolytic processes, which can bioaccumulate with potential adverse impacts on human health and the environment. AdEdge brings complementary technology to BIG’s processes, as well as congruency of our brands, culture, and the common focus on sustainably-driven innovation to provide essential solutions to the world’s water challenges.

“AdEdge is a perfect fit for ChartWater,” said Chart’s CEO and President Jill Evanko. “Its technologies, solutions, and expertise strengthen Chart’s position in the growing water treatment space as we continue to invest in sustainable solutions for a wide variety of industries and applications. We intend to offer AdEdge’s solutions for PFAS and PFOS removal, in a containerized package, using our Treatment-as-a-Service (TaaS) business model.”

The growing water market represents a 2030 total addressable market (TAM) size of $5.0 billion for Chart technology and products, which doubled as the result of the AdEdge acquisition and the growing regulatory support for PFAS and PFOS removal. The U.S. Department of Defense alone is spending over $2 billion on investigation and clean-up of these contaminants in 2021, while the American Water Works Association estimates total capital investments in excess of $500 billion could be required to mitigate the health concerns over these contaminants in our U.S. drinking water supplies. AdEdge will be immediately accretive to Chart (with gross margins as a percent of sales averaging 32-35%), and we anticipate it will contribute approximately $35 million to $40 million of revenue and approximately $0.11 to $0.16 of adjusted non-diluted earnings per share to our 2022 outlook.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chart Industries Acquires Water Treatment Company, AdEdge ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS) today announced the acquisition of AdEdge Holdings, LLC (“AdEdge”), a water treatment technology and solution provider specializing in the design, development, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Eimskip: Major shareholder announcement from Gildi pension fund
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...