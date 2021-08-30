New Study Provides Insights into the Biocompatibility and Durability of the UroLift System in Improving Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Symptoms

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced the publication of clinical data for the UroLift System in the peer-reviewed journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Disease. This study explains the mechanism of action through which the UroLift System provides long-term durability and sustained results for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also referred to as enlarged prostate.



The UroLift System implants provide rapid relief from disruptive lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) through a minimally invasive procedure that pulls back enlarged prostate tissue. This published study is unique in its amalgamation of three different facets of research by including pre-clinical canine tissue, human tissue, and post-market surveillance data. Tissue samples were examined from twenty-four healthy canines and four human patients who were implanted with the UroLift System. Researchers reviewed the microscopic structure on all tissue samples to uncover any potential changes attributed to the implants.