New Study Provides Insights into the Biocompatibility and Durability of the UroLift System in Improving Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Symptoms
WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced the publication of clinical data for the UroLift System in the peer-reviewed journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Disease. This study explains the mechanism of action through which the UroLift System provides long-term durability and
sustained results for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also referred to as enlarged prostate.
The UroLift System implants provide rapid relief from disruptive lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) through a minimally invasive procedure that pulls back enlarged prostate tissue. This published study is unique in its amalgamation of three different facets of research by including pre-clinical canine tissue, human tissue, and post-market surveillance data. Tissue samples were examined from twenty-four healthy canines and four human patients who were implanted with the UroLift System. Researchers reviewed the microscopic structure on all tissue samples to uncover any potential changes attributed to the implants.
The microscopic evaluation found that the extracted tissues revealed normal-appearing tissue with minimal-mild inflammation and no encrustation, indicating a stable and normal healing response. The data support a long-term biological mechanism of action whereby compression-induced localized tissue remodeling is initiated by the UroLift System implant placement and leads to a widened prostatic urethra. Furthermore, post-market surveillance data of over 770,000 UroLift System devices support that the implant is stable and remains fixed after proper deployment, and demonstrate low rates of breakage (0.004%) and encrustation (0.006%). Taken together, the biocompatibility and stability of the UroLift System implants appear to be superior to prostatic stents, with studies of prostatic stents showing that up to 47% of men require removal of their implants due to complications associated with migrations and encrustations.1
The UroLift implant pulls the enlarged prostate toward the capsule, thereby mechanically creating an immediate, visible deobstruction in the prostatic urethra. The researchers discuss this “prostate lift” is a fundamentally distinct mode of action compared with not only prostatic stents, but also thermal ablation techniques that induce tissue damage and may result in extended periods of edema, retention/catheterization, and higher risks of urinary infections and ejaculatory dysfunction.2,3,4,5,6,7
