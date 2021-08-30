checkAd

MediciNova Announces MN-166 (ibudilast) ALS Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the 32nd International Symposium on ALS/MND

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that an abstract regarding MediciNova’s ongoing Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has been accepted for presentation at the 32nd International Symposium on ALS/MND (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/motor neurone disease) to be held virtually on December 7 - 10, 2021.  

The presentation entitled "COMBAT-ALS Phase 2b/3 Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS: Trial Update” will be given by Kazuko Matsuda, M.D. Ph.D. M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, MediciNova, Inc. Presentation details will be disseminated as they become available.

“We are very pleased to present ongoing activities from the COMBAT-ALS trial at the 32nd International Symposium on ALS/MND. The purpose of presenting at this symposium attended by ALS/MND researchers, clinicians, and patients is to share information about this important trial to a greater number of stakeholders in the ALS community. We want to express our deep gratitude to patients who volunteer to participate in our trial, as well as those who conduct the trial at their fine institutions,” commented Dr. Yuichi Iwaki, M.D. Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, MediciNova, Inc.

About the COMBAT-ALS Trial

This is a Phase 2b/3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind (12 months), placebo-controlled, parallel group study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of MN-166 (ibudilast) followed by an open-label extension phase (6 months) in patients with ALS. Patients who meet entry criteria will be randomly assigned 1:1 to one of two treatment groups, 100 mg/day of MN-166 (ibudilast) or matching placebo. It is planned to enroll 230 subjects at 30 sites in the U.S., Canada, and Europe (NCT04057898). The primary endpoint is change from baseline in ALSFRS-R score at Month 12 (or last observation before death in case of censoring) and survival time. Secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability, responder analysis (stability or improvement in ALSFRS-R score over 12 months), muscle strength, and quality of life. To provide further education on the potential of MN-166 (ibudilast) to treat patients with ALS, an informational webinar presented by MediciNova features Dr. Björn Oskarsson, lead clinical investigator of COMBAT-ALS, and Dr. Benjamin Rix Brooks, who led the first clinical study of MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with ALS, provides an overview of the drug’s mechanism of action, the COMBAT-ALS study design, and findings from the Phase 2 trial in ALS. A replay of the webinar can be viewed here.

