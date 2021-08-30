Jaguar Identifies Significant Greenstone Belt Extension In the Iron Quadrangle, Brazil

Five New High-Potential Trends identified over 50km Strike Length Includes New Priority Targets for 2021 Drilling Campaign Widespread Gold-In-Soil Anomalies - Outcrop Rock Chip Samples up to 11.76 g/t Au TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce an exploration update from its Strategic Iron Quadrangle Joint Venture, ("the Agreement" or "JV") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or "IMG"). Jaguar is the operator of the JV and may earn a 60% equity position in the project by incurring exploration expenditures of US$6M over a four-year period (refer to news release dated August 26, 2020). A Project Location Map is presented as Figure 1.

Jon Hill, Vice President, Geology and Exploration, Jaguar Mining commented: " During the past year, Jaguar´s exploration team has made exceptional progress. Along with teams focused on mine resource expansion and project definition, we have a team with a clear, defined focus on generative exploration within the Company's extensive IQ tenements package and the IAMGOLD JV Area. These positive exploration results, which include the identification of a previously unrecognised, but clearly significant extension of the richly endowed Rio das Velhas Greenstone Belt, encompassing over 50 strike kms of prospective, gold bearing structural trends. This highlights an important geological area and positions us well as we progress our priority targets to the drilling stage."

Vern Baker, CEO, Jaguar Mining commented: " Our exploration program is positioned perfectly to mesh with our program of organic growth. The IAMGOLD JV is bringing in six exciting drill targets within short haulage distances of our CPA plant. We have a high level of confidence that our exploration effort can be successful and provide Jaguar with economic growth opportunity at any scale of resource identification."

Exploration activities and highlights from exploration completed by Jaguar since the announcement of the Agreement include:

A 150 square km UAV (Drone) high resolution magnetics survey, which is believed to be the largest survey ever attempted in South America with this technology, was coupled with a thorough review of historical data and focused on the ground geological mapping and geochemical soil and follow-up rock-chip sampling programmes. As a result, a significant, >30 square km (3,000 Ha) previously unrecognised extension of the highly prospective Ouro Fino Formation of the Rio das Velhas Greenstone Belt has been defined. (Figures 2A, 2B, 3).

The Ouro Fino Formation is considered one of the most important geological units in the Rio das Velhas Greenstone Belt. The Rio das Velhas Greenstone Belt hosts several of the largest, highest-grade active and historically producing gold mines in the Iron Quadrangle ("IQ"), including Jaguar´s recently announced Córrego Brandão discovery (refer to news release dated 16 February 2021).

Jaguar´s exploration team has defined a series of five stratigraphic and structural trends within the JV Area which, collectively represent a prospective, previously under-explored strike length or more than 50km.

Within those trends, six priority targets have been generated based on geophysical, geochemical and structural targeting criteria. A 4,000m diamond drilling campaign, scheduled to commence in September 2021, will test the following target areas: Rio de Pedras, Buraco, Boa Viagem, Capivari, Água Suja and Calado. (Figures 3, 4 and 5).

The newly defined prospective trends are distinct geological entities propagating off the major crustal scale Paciência - São Vicente lineament. This regionally important lineament is a major gold bearing geological structure transecting the Rio das Velhas Greenstone Belt, and within the area of interest, hosts two of Jaguar´s underground mines (Santa Isabel and Marzagão - currently in-active) which previously provided feed to the 2,000 tpd Paciência (CPA Plant - currently on care-and-maintenance).

The potential and extent of these trends is confirmed via their clear association with strike-extensive, consistent gold (> 50ppb Au) and/or pathfinder element (Arsenic > 200 ppm, Antimony > 10ppm) in soil anomalies. Follow-up outcrop rock-chip sampling delivered encouraging results ranging up to 11.76 g/t Au. (Figure 5).

Figure 1. Location map showing Jaguar's Tenements (red) and IAMGOLD's Tenements (blue) within the Iron Quadrangle, Minas Gerais, Brazil