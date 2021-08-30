checkAd

Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(OTC PINK:EPWCF)(Frankfurt 8EC) (" Empower " or the " Company ") has filed today its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"Our second quarter was one of robust corporate development as we continue to execute our strategic growth vision while prioritizing the overall fiscal health of Empower Clinics," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO. "By discontinuing certain operations in Q2, we paved the way for explosive growth across the company. We are excited about the R&D product development opportunities and increased testing available in Canada and the U.S. through the Kai Medical Laboratories expansion. We remain diligent on the progress of our Canadian clinic expansions and the distribution of MediSure devices. The entire Empower team is excited for the future."

Q2 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenues from continuing operations[1] of $861,826 for Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020 revenues $85,775, representing 1005% year over year growth.
  • Cash at June 30, 2021 was $5,191,944 which increased from cash of $4,889,824 at December 31, 2020, primarily driven by the proceeds generated on exercise of share purchase warrants.
  • Cash used in operating activities of continuing operations was $416,949, compared to cash used of $171,848 for Q2 2020.
  • Loss from operations1 increased to $1,373,941 for Q2 2021 from $380,612 for Q2 2020, primarily driven by the increased corporate activity of the Company and legal and professional fees in pursuit of acquisitions.
  • Net loss from continuing operations1 of $412,209 or $0.00 per share compared to $501,419 or $0.00 per share for Q2 2020, which was primarily driven by a non-cash gain on the fair value adjustment related to the Company's warrants outstanding resulting from movement of the Company's share price (a key input in determining the fair value), offset by increased operating expenses.

Recent Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End

