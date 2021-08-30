checkAd

Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of Abrocitinib and Dupilumab for Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 12:45  |  21   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that JADE DARE (B7451050), a 26-week, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled, multi-center Phase 3 study, met its co-primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints. The study showed that abrocitinib was statistically superior compared to dupilumab in each evaluated efficacy measure and had a safety profile consistent with previous studies. The head-to-head study was designed to directly compare the efficacy of abrocitinib 200mg versus dupilumab 300mg, in adult participants on background topical therapy with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Abrocitinib 200mg was administered by once-daily oral tablet and dupilumab was administered by subcutaneous injection every other week following a 600mg induction dose.

“The results from our first formal head-to-head trial for abrocitinib illustrate its potential for meaningful symptom relief for patients and further build upon the substantial body of data from the JADE development program,” said Michael Corbo, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer Global Product Development. “We’re pleased that the study findings show the potential impact abrocitinib could have to help people living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in reducing their itch significantly and in achieving near complete skin clearance.”

The co-primary efficacy endpoints in JADE DARE were the proportion of patients achieving at least a 4-point improvement in the severity of Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS4) from baseline at Week 2 and the proportion of patients achieving Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI)-90 (≥90% improvement from baseline) at Week 4. The key secondary endpoint was the proportion of patients achieving EASI-90 at Week 16. The study will allow assessment of any difference in efficacy that may persist at month 6 of treatment.

A larger percentage of patients treated with abrocitinib 200mg experienced adverse events compared to dupilumab 300mg. The proportion of patients experiencing serious adverse events, severe adverse events, and adverse events leading to study discontinuation were similar in both treatment arms. Two deaths occurred in patients treated with abrocitinib 200mg, which were characterized by the investigator as unrelated to the study drug. One death was attributed to COVID-19 and the second was attributed to intracranial hemorrhage and cardiorespiratory arrest, and classified as a major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE). There were no cases of malignancies or venous thromboembolism (VTE) events confirmed through adjudication. The safety profile seen with abrocitinib was consistent with previous studies in the JADE program.

Seite 1 von 4


Pfizer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Israel registriert fast 10 000 neue Corona-Fälle an einem Tag

Diskussion: Impflotterie im Gazastreifen soll Zahl der Corona-Impfungen steigern
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of Abrocitinib and Dupilumab for Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that JADE DARE (B7451050), a 26-week, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled, multi-center Phase 3 study, met its co-primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints. The study showed that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Motorcar Parts of America to Present at the 19th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:15 UhrTschechien beginnt mit Corona-Auffrischimpfungen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:46 UhrAktien: Moderna hat ein großes Problem in Japan – Aktie konsolidiert
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
27.08.21Biontech: Das Ein-Produkt-Unternehmen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.08.21Impfstoff für Lateinamerika: Pfizer will in Brasilien produzieren
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Impflotterie im Gazastreifen soll Zahl der Corona-Impfungen steigern(1) 
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Pfizer Announces New Chief Business Innovation Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Brazil’s Eurofarma to Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Latin America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Biontech/Pfizer reichen weitere Daten zu Auffrischungsimpfung ein
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Booster Dose of COMIRNATY in Individuals 16 and Older
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Covid-Impfstoff:  Schutz vor Ansteckung lässt nach Monaten etwas nach
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten