checkAd

Elanco Closes Acquisition of Kindred Biosciences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 12:45  |  23   |   |   

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced it has closed the acquisition of Kindred Biosciences. The transaction advances Elanco’s access to the fast-growing $1+ billion dermatology market, complementing the company’s existing pipeline and increasing R&D capability in biologics and monoclonal antibodies.

The acquisition brings three potential dermatology blockbusters expected to launch through 2025, as well as additional R&D programs for other chronic disorders and unmet needs. The transaction also builds on the existing relationship between Elanco and KindredBio, including the prior licensing of the global commercial rights of KindredBio’s late-stage treatment for canine parvovirus. In June, KindredBio announced positive results from a pivotal efficacy study for that treatment showing 100% survival in the treated group versus 43% in the placebo, with licensure expected in 2022.

Elanco anticipates the KindredBio acquisition will add approximately $100 million to its innovation revenue expectation, bringing the total to $600 million to $700 million by 2025, with significant opportunity beyond the period. The accretive revenue is expected to unlock upside to Elanco’s long-term growth algorithm, with the potential to add a full percentage point of consistent annual revenue growth, starting in 2024, and expand the company’s gross margin over time.

“The addition of KindredBio strengthens and accelerates Elanco’s Innovation, Portfolio and Productivity (IPP) strategy, and positions Elanco to deliver solutions for veterinarians and pet owners in areas of unmet or under-served medical needs,” said Jeff Simmons, Elanco president and CEO. “The combination further shifts our mix into the attractive pet health sector with up to four launches from our combined pipeline by 2025 in the rapidly expanding dermatology category, which is expected to fuel continued growth and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.”

Transaction Details

Elanco acquired all outstanding stock of Kindred Biosciences at a price of $9.25 per share, or approximately $444 million. Elanco utilized its revolving credit facility and cash on hand to finance the acquisition, after having refinanced the company's $500 million of Senior Notes due August 27, 2021. Elanco's year-end net leverage target remains approximately 5.5x, with a goal of below 3x at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Seite 1 von 3
Elanco Animal Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elanco Closes Acquisition of Kindred Biosciences Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced it has closed the acquisition of Kindred Biosciences. The transaction advances Elanco’s access to the fast-growing $1+ billion dermatology market, complementing the company’s existing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Motorcar Parts of America to Present at the 19th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Elanco to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten