checkAd

Black & Veatch Uses Descartes Visual Compliance to Help it Grow Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 12:45  |  24   |   |   

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Black & Veatch, a U.S.-based global engineering, construction and professional services company, is using Descartes Visual Compliance to automate denied party screening and reduce trade compliance risk as it continues its global growth trajectory.

Descartes Visual Compliance is a cloud-based solution for export, financial and trade compliance, including restricted and denied party screening, controlled goods classification, and export license and documentation management. The solution includes comprehensive watch list, regulatory and tariff content from the U.S., as well as the EU, APAC and EMEA regions. Descartes Visual Compliance helps companies in diverse industries, such as aerospace, financial services, retail, manufacturing, education, transportation and defense, to better navigate the ever-changing, complex world of foreign trade compliance by streamlining workflows, mitigating business risk and enhancing overall compliance.

Peter Loftspring, Black & Veatch’s Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Manager, said that “embedding Descartes Visual Compliance into our internally-developed systems and leveraging its automated screening capability has helped us to keep pace with the growing number of contracts that we manage.” At the same time, he said, the technology “increases capacity in the compliance team to focus on more strategic activities, such as training and internal stakeholder engagement.”

Loftspring considers Descartes Visual Compliance to be a valuable tool “in the world of infrastructure development where safety is sacrosanct” and where “Black & Veatch is recognized internationally for our commitment to both safety and compliance.”

“We’re pleased that our compliance solution is helping Black & Veatch advance its international growth objectives by increasing screening efficiency and minimizing the exposure to trade-related risks,” said Jackson Wood, Director Industry Strategy at Descartes. “By using the Descartes solution as part of a program to meet high regulatory standards, compliance can become a business enabler for companies operating in highly-regulated, fast-growing industries, streamlining due diligence processes and helping to enhance the image and reputation of the organization.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black & Veatch Uses Descartes Visual Compliance to Help it Grow Globally WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Black & Veatch, a U.S.-based global engineering, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Eimskip: Major shareholder announcement from Gildi pension fund
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...