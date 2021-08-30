CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is applying for the Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona!CBD Life Sciences …

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is taking an awesome direction for growth and increased revenue as it is just waiting on Approval of the Hemp License in the state of Arizona so the company can open their very own grow facility along with possible storage facilities as well. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states, "This is a tremendous opportunity for expansion in products and it will give us a chance to explore all different kinds of avenues from flower & edibles to oils and creams along with experimenting around with strengths of the products as well!" Lisa Nelson also states, "We are heading on the right path for great outcomes within the company and we are super ecstatic for the customers and shareholders as we continue to update and improve!"

Hemp has the potential to improve the lives of many Americans, including those who grow it. The difference in dollar value between an acre of corn and an acre of hemp is astronomical. The difference in sustainability between an acre of hemp and an acre of trees grown for paper is incredible. From paper to biodiesel fuel to wellness-promoting oil, hemp can be turned into an almost endless supply of different products. In fact, there are over 25,000 different uses for hemp, including food, building supplies, textiles, skincare products, oils, and more. Every part of a hemp plant can be used in some way, shape, or fashion. This versatility gives companies growing hemp like CBD Life Sciences Inc. many different options when it comes to making a profit on their hemp crop. They may even be able to harvest different parts of the hemp plant to earn even more from each harvest. The global CBD market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

Foto: Accesswire

Foto: Accesswire

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.