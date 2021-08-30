checkAd

Graphite One Announces Update on Timing of Closing Second Tranche of $12 Million Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the TSX-V to extend the closing of the balance of the CA$12.0 million brokered private placement financing ("Financing") until September 24, 2021. The Financing was first press released on June 30, 2021 (press release "Graphite One Announces Up to $12 Million Private Placement").

On August 12, 2021, the Company announced the closing of the first tranche raising CA$10.23 million. The second tranche of the Financing is expected to be for the full balance of the CA$12 million, or approximately CA$1.77 million.

The Financing is being conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement entered into between the Company and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent").

This media release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. (GPH:TSX-V;GPHOF:OTCQB) (the "Company") is a developing advanced graphite materials company. Planning continues on its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), whereby it could become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite ("CSG") integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market and energy storage systems as well as other value-added products. As set forth in its Preliminary Economic Assessment, graphite mineralization, mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, would be processed into concentrate at a plant to be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility whose location is being investigated. The Company is progressing the Project's Pre Feasibility Study and intends to make a production decision once a Feasibility Study is completed.

