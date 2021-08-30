checkAd

MatchCraft Announces Support for Google Smart Bidding

Creator of award-winning digital ad platform, AdVantage, announces support for Google Smart Bidding

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning MarTech company, MatchCraft, now supports Google Smart Bidding alongside its proprietary bidding & budget management technology.

Offering partners, and in turn their advertisers, the tools they need to be successful has been the driving force behind MatchCraft's 23+ years of operation and was a key factor in the decision to incorporate Google's Smart Bidding into its suite of services. MatchCraft's proprietary bidding algorithm lies at the core of its AdVantage platform alongside its budget optimization, campaign management and reporting technology and offers partners the ability to manage multi-channel campaigns in a scalable manner. "The decision to invest in adding new capability was based on the criteria that, historically, many of MatchCraft's development decisions have been based on: providing additional value to our partners and opportunity for enhanced performance for their local merchant campaigns," states CEO Sandy Lohr. By giving partners a wide range of options and solutions, campaign managers can apply the right tool at the right time in a way that supports their business goals.

MatchCraft's long history of supporting resellers provides them with insights into the unique needs of partners. By supporting the options that clients are interested in, clients are empowered to manage their business and their campaigns in a way that makes the most sense for their organization.

MatchCraft is eager to demonstrate how its combined solution can help your organization maximize cross-channel performance and help you deliver more for less. Schedule a demo with us or get directly in touch with our Business Development team: in the US or APAC call Brad Petersen, at +1 888 502-7238, In EMEA or LATAM call Jeff Chew at +31 10 3100 881. 

About MatchCraft

For more than 20 years, MatchCraft has led the market in offering resellers and agencies efficient and scalable local advertising solutions. MatchCraft's award-winning  marketing technology enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other marketing technology platforms, MatchCraft's adVantageTM platform helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and a team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft is a fully remote company with team members across the US, Europe, Mexico, and India. For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook, MatchCraft on TwitterMatchCraft on LinkedIn or visit www.MatchCraft.com

CONTACT: Amie Slott, amie@matchcraft.com

 




