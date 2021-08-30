checkAd

DGAP-News CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic

CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic

CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic

- Findings in preclinical mouse models provide first direct proof of efficacy of HNF4A mRNA therapeutics in the treatment of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis

- Further research aimed at optimizing mRNA therapeutic candidates for non-clinical and clinical development are ongoing


TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - August 30, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced the publication entitled "Therapeutic HNF4A mRNA attenuates liver fibrosis in a preclinical model" in the peer-reviewed Journal of Hepatology. The study was conducted in collaboration with experts of the highly renowned REBIRTH-Research Center for Translational Regenerative Medicine and Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology at the Hannover Medical School, Hannover (Germany), which allowed access to well-established preclinical liver disease models. It provides the first preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic applicability of mRNA-encoded HNF4A (hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha) transcription factor in the treatment of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis.

Liver fibrosis is characterized by the formation of scar tissue in the liver, causing gradual impairment of liver function. This process can evolve into irreversible and advanced stage cirrhosis, resulting in liver failure or cancer. HNF4 alpha is an important regulator and key factor in liver metabolism, which has been shown to gradually decrease with disease progression. In this study, four independent mouse models of the disease were treated with mRNA encoding HNF4A. The treatment was able to restore HNF4A levels and thereby significantly reduced liver injury.

