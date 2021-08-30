checkAd

AVEO Oncology Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
 Date: Monday, September 13
Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
 Date: Tuesday, September 14
Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the Baird fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at www.aveooncology.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation date.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is a commercial-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO continues to develop FOTIVDA in immuno-oncology combinations in RCC and other indications, and has several other investigational programs in clinical development. AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion to diversify representation within the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially due to a number of important factors, including risks discussed in the sections titled “Risk Factor Summary” and “Risk Factors” in AVEO’s quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings that AVEO makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent AVEO’s views as of the date of this press release. AVEO anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While AVEO may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing AVEO’s views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

Any reference to AVEO’s website address in this press release is intended to be an inactive textual reference only and not an active hyperlink.

