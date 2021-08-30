Castle Biosciences Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company of 2021

The companies selected for this year’s list include a variety of organizations, from well-known names to newer, rapidly growing companies, in the fields of healthcare software, biotechnology, medical devices and consumer health technology. Awardees were nominated and selected based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were product or service quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness and company growth, among other factors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it has been included in The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021 list.

“Congratulations to Castle Biosciences for being recognized as one of the Top Healthcare Technology companies in our 2021 list,” said the editorial team of The Healthcare Technology Report. “Organizations such as Castle are making great strides to both modernize and advance healthcare. We look forward to continued advancements from Castle in the field of skin cancer testing.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We are committed to transforming the management of skin cancer and other dermatologic conditions through our innovative genomic tests. Since our formation in 2008, we have been focused on improving patient care and outcomes through the application of emerging artificial intelligence techniques in molecular diagnostics. As we continue to grow our suite of tests for diseases with unmet clinical need, accolades like these reinforce our focus and reflect our position as a leader in dermatologic testing.”

The full list can be viewed at https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/.

About The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021

This year’s awardees comprise a broad range of companies from well-known names to relatively newer but rapidly growing enterprises. The diverse range of sophisticated products and services offered through these companies — from digital pharmacies to holistic patient care and AI-powered robotics to digital healthcare payments — have not only led to the modernization of the healthcare sector but also to a brighter future where healthcare is democratized for all. Advancements in healthcare, whether through data and communications, research and clinical trials, or consumer offerings, have also helped to create an environment where more promising care alternatives are possible. The pioneering companies selected for this year’s list have one thing in common: they are revolutionizing the way we live, and the way we navigate one of the most important factors for all of us: our health.