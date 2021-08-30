checkAd

Castle Biosciences Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it has been included in The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021 list.

The companies selected for this year’s list include a variety of organizations, from well-known names to newer, rapidly growing companies, in the fields of healthcare software, biotechnology, medical devices and consumer health technology. Awardees were nominated and selected based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were product or service quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness and company growth, among other factors.

“Congratulations to Castle Biosciences for being recognized as one of the Top Healthcare Technology companies in our 2021 list,” said the editorial team of The Healthcare Technology Report. “Organizations such as Castle are making great strides to both modernize and advance healthcare. We look forward to continued advancements from Castle in the field of skin cancer testing.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We are committed to transforming the management of skin cancer and other dermatologic conditions through our innovative genomic tests. Since our formation in 2008, we have been focused on improving patient care and outcomes through the application of emerging artificial intelligence techniques in molecular diagnostics. As we continue to grow our suite of tests for diseases with unmet clinical need, accolades like these reinforce our focus and reflect our position as a leader in dermatologic testing.”

The full list can be viewed at https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/.

About The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021

This year’s awardees comprise a broad range of companies from well-known names to relatively newer but rapidly growing enterprises. The diverse range of sophisticated products and services offered through these companies — from digital pharmacies to holistic patient care and AI-powered robotics to digital healthcare payments — have not only led to the modernization of the healthcare sector but also to a brighter future where healthcare is democratized for all. Advancements in healthcare, whether through data and communications, research and clinical trials, or consumer offerings, have also helped to create an environment where more promising care alternatives are possible. The pioneering companies selected for this year’s list have one thing in common: they are revolutionizing the way we live, and the way we navigate one of the most important factors for all of us: our health.

Seite 1 von 3
Castle Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company of 2021 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it has been included in The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Castle Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Castle Biosciences Awarded U.S. Federal Supply Schedule Contract for DecisionDx-Melanoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Castle Biosciences Presents New Data on DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx-SCC at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Summer Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Castle Biosciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Castle Biosciences to Present Data at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Summer Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Castle Biosciences Presents Data on DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx-SCC at the DERM2021 NP/PA CME Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Castle Biosciences Collaborates with the Melanoma Research Foundation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten