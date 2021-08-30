checkAd

Highlander Partners Announces the Signing of a Definitive Agreement to Sell Bettera Brands to Catalent

Highlander Partners (“Highlander”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) will acquire Highlander’s portfolio company, Bettera Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Bettera Brands (“Bettera”), for $1 billion. Bettera is a major manufacturer in the high-growth gummy, soft chew, and lozenge segments of the nutritional supplements market. Bettera, headquartered in Plano, Texas, maintains four manufacturing operations in California, Virginia, New Jersey and Indiana.

Highlander formed Bettera through a series of four acquisitions beginning in 2017 and shaped it into a leading manufacturer of consumer-preferred, high quality ingredient nutritional vitamins, minerals and supplements.

“In 2017, we started with a simple investment thesis of creating manufacturing capabilities around fortified/functional products in consumer-preferred formats,” stated Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander Partners. “As consumers have become increasingly health-conscious, functional products in gummy, soft chew, and lozenge delivery forms have developed and grown to become a significant part of the market. Given the substantial advances in delivery technologies, along with the increased health awareness, consumers are embracing these experiential formats as part of their everyday wellness routine.”

Jeff Partridge, a Partner with Highlander who also served as Bettera’s CEO, added, “We identified a need early on and quickly assembled assets and a management team to capitalize on the demand and growth. Developing certified facilities, maintaining strict compliance standards, and creating highly technical research and development capabilities was not an easy task. It is very gratifying to see the business that Bettera has evolved into, and we believe Catalent is the right company to take this business to the next level.”

“As the leading global innovator of softgel and oral technologies, Catalent has a strong, long-standing presence in the rapidly expanding consumer health and nutraceutical marketplace. This acquisition allows us to significantly accelerate the growth of our consumer health business and offer customers access to the substantial potential in gummies, soft chews, and lozenges, which are all experiencing double-digit growth,” commented Dr. Aris Gennadios, President, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Catalent. “This acquisition is a key strategic move for Catalent’s Consumer Health business, where our leadership in manufacturing technologies and formulation can offer customers more product development opportunities and add manufacturing capacity in this dynamic and growing segment.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Katten is serving as legal counsel to Highlander. Fried Frank is acting as legal counsel to Catalent.

About Bettera

Bettera Brands is a leading manufacturer of gummy vitamin, soft chews and lozenges primarily focusing on using confections as delivery systems for vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other functional ingredients. The Company has fully integrated manufacturing capabilities and state-of-the-art production facilities located in Indiana, Virginia, New Jersey and California that are SQF Level 3 and CFR 111 certified. For more information, please visit our website at www.bettera.com.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners is a Dallas-based private investment firm which manages over $2 billion of its own proprietary capital. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners uses a “buy and build” investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 15,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

