Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Previously Released Data from Its Ongoing Phase 2a Study of GEM103 at Clinical Trials at the Summit

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Jason Meyenburg, and Chief Medical Officer, Samuel Barone, M.D., presented in panel discussions at the Clinical Trials at the Summit on August 28, 2021. As part of the panel discussions, which included: Concept to Concrete: Turning Ideas into Action and Clinical Trials Addressing Dry AMD, management discussed some of the previously released initial data from its ongoing Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD as of May 2021.

“We were pleased to have the opportunity to present at the Clinical Trials at the Summit to further discuss our initial data released from our Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 in patients with GA secondary to dry AMD,” said Dr. Barone. “Results thus far showed that GEM103 continues to be safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events related to study drug and no serious ocular adverse events observed. Additionally, GEM103 also demonstrated biological activity that supports the ability of complement factor H (CFH) to regulate complement activity in patients with dry AMD and stop C3 activation and amplification in the alternative pathway. These encouraging results allow us to meet with regulators and move forward with our development plan and finalize the design of the next studies that will be powered to assess efficacy of GEM103 in the treatment of GA.”

The current ongoing Phase 2a study is open-label, uncontrolled, and was not designed to detect statistically significant treatment effect. The study design is enriched for patients with Factor H loss of function variants and permitted investigators to enroll patients with varying GA baseline characteristics. The baseline imbalances in GA characteristics in the study eye and the fellow eye do not support a reliable assessment of GA efficacy of treatment with GEM103.

Summarized observations to date regarding the previously released initial data of the ongoing Phase 2a ReGAtta study include the following:

ReGAtta study design and imbalances in GA baseline characteristics

Sixty-two patients with GA were enrolled in an open-label, single arm, uncontrolled study with 76% of patients with a CFH risk variant who received repeat doses of GEM103. The first 36 patients were enrolled in a cohort and received monthly 250μg intravitreal injections of GEM103 in a designated study eye for three months. As a result of no observed dose limiting toxicities, dosing was then increased to 500μg IVT monthly for additional three months. Additional 26 patients were enrolled in a second cohort and received three monthly doses of 500μg of GEM103 intravitreally. Total drug exposure was 28 patient years in data recently presented. This study design resulted in: