checkAd

Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Previously Released Data from Its Ongoing Phase 2a Study of GEM103 at Clinical Trials at the Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Jason Meyenburg, and Chief Medical Officer, Samuel Barone, M.D., presented in panel discussions at the Clinical Trials at the Summit on August 28, 2021. As part of the panel discussions, which included: Concept to Concrete: Turning Ideas into Action and Clinical Trials Addressing Dry AMD, management discussed some of the previously released initial data from its ongoing Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD as of May 2021.

“We were pleased to have the opportunity to present at the Clinical Trials at the Summit to further discuss our initial data released from our Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 in patients with GA secondary to dry AMD,” said Dr. Barone. “Results thus far showed that GEM103 continues to be safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events related to study drug and no serious ocular adverse events observed. Additionally, GEM103 also demonstrated biological activity that supports the ability of complement factor H (CFH) to regulate complement activity in patients with dry AMD and stop C3 activation and amplification in the alternative pathway. These encouraging results allow us to meet with regulators and move forward with our development plan and finalize the design of the next studies that will be powered to assess efficacy of GEM103 in the treatment of GA.”

The current ongoing Phase 2a study is open-label, uncontrolled, and was not designed to detect statistically significant treatment effect. The study design is enriched for patients with Factor H loss of function variants and permitted investigators to enroll patients with varying GA baseline characteristics. The baseline imbalances in GA characteristics in the study eye and the fellow eye do not support a reliable assessment of GA efficacy of treatment with GEM103.

Summarized observations to date regarding the previously released initial data of the ongoing Phase 2a ReGAtta study include the following:

ReGAtta study design and imbalances in GA baseline characteristics

Sixty-two patients with GA were enrolled in an open-label, single arm, uncontrolled study with 76% of patients with a CFH risk variant who received repeat doses of GEM103. The first 36 patients were enrolled in a cohort and received monthly 250μg intravitreal injections of GEM103 in a designated study eye for three months. As a result of no observed dose limiting toxicities, dosing was then increased to 500μg IVT monthly for additional three months. Additional 26 patients were enrolled in a second cohort and received three monthly doses of 500μg of GEM103 intravitreally. Total drug exposure was 28 patient years in data recently presented. This study design resulted in:

Seite 1 von 5


Gemini Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Previously Released Data from Its Ongoing Phase 2a Study of GEM103 at Clinical Trials at the Summit Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Jason Meyenburg, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Gemini Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Gemini Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten