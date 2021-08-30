Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces $26.4 Million Private Placement

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces a securities purchase agreement with a fund affiliated with RTW Investments, LP, the Company’s largest shareholder, for the purchase of an aggregate of 812,516 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a purchase price of $32.48 per share, the closing price on August 27, 2021, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $26.4 million to the Company before offering expenses. The private placement is expected to close on or about August 31, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Rocket expects to use the net proceeds from the private placement to continue to advance and expand its pipeline of product candidates, for research and development expenses and for working capital.

The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the resale of the common shares issued in the private placement upon the purchasers’ request.