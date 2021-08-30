checkAd

Jack Nathan Health Acquires Second Medical Clinic in British Columbia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHFM) (“Jack Nathan Health”, “JNH” or the Company”), a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health brand in Canada and Mexico, today announced the acquisition of its second medical clinic in British Columbia, Canada. This marks the Company’s seventh corporate-owned and operating medical clinic within the Walmart Canadian footprint.

This newly acquired JNH medical clinic is located in the Walmart Supercentre in Courtenay, British Columbia and is within close proximity to its recently acquired medical clinic in Campbell River, as announced in June 2021. Through its growing network of medical practitioners, JNH will provide high-quality medical care to individuals and families and is open to walk-in patients during clinic hours.

“We continue to execute on our growth plans throughout Canada,” said Michael Marchelletta, Co-founder, and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Jack Nathan Health. “In 2021, we have acquired five medical clinics in Ontario and two in British Columbia, added two JNH MedSpas, acquired Writi Inc., and have expanded our footprint and service offerings. While COVID-19 challenges are still evident across the healthcare sector in Canada, we expect to drive growth and improve our bottom-line performance as we expand. Our goal remains to be the trusted medical resource for a larger population in Canada and Mexico.”

Dr. Glenn Copeland, Chief Medical Officer of Jack Nathan Health added, “We have the ability to expand our corporate run medical and paramedical service offerings, which in turn, provides greater value to patients in need of care. This is a critical element of our strategy -- to become a one-stop multi-disciplinary medical destination. Privately and corporately owned, we offer a multitude of services, including MedSpa, Rehab, Dental and other Specialty Programs. We have plans to introduce JNH MedSpa and JNH Rehab at other Walmart locations in Canada this year, while concurrently broadening our offering to deliver the best and most convenient patient experience.”

This newly acquired JNH medical clinic is located at 3199 Cliffe Ave., Courtenay, BC V9N 7S7, Canada. For more information on clinic hours and services, please contact us at 250-334-1512.

The consideration for the acquisition is comprised of an initial cash payment of $97,200 and the issuance of 92,816 JNH common shares. Additionally, there are total cash earnout payments of $145,800 and 139,224 JNH common shares, which are to be earned out over four separate six-month intervals spanning two years post-closing.

Seite 1 von 3
Jack Nathan Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jack Nathan Health Acquires Second Medical Clinic in British Columbia Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHFM) (“Jack Nathan Health”, “JNH” or the Company”), a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health brand in Canada and Mexico, today announced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering