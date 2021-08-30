checkAd

Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced the promotion of three key leaders at the executive level, effective September 1, 2021. The announcement comes as Cliffs seeks to broaden its already robust raw material portfolio by expanding its scrap recycling presence, an activity that will fall under a newly created division named Cleveland-Cliffs Services. The ongoing steel business stays within Cleveland-Cliffs Steel, an already existing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s division.

  • Clifford T. Smith, currently EVP, Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to EVP & President, Cleveland-Cliffs Steel. He will continue to lead operations and commercial for all business segments including Steelmaking, Tooling and Stamping, and Tubular Components.
  • Keith A. Koci, currently EVP, Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to EVP & President, Cleveland-Cliffs Services. He will assume corporate responsibility for procurement, logistics, IT, and scrap recycling. He will lead the growth of Cliffs’ raw material portfolio, with a primary emphasis on expanding Cliffs’ presence in the domestic scrap recycling market.
  • Celso L. Goncalves, currently SVP, Finance & Treasurer, has been promoted to EVP, Chief Financial Officer. He will lead the financial organization for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., assuming executive responsibility for Finance, Accounting, Tax, Treasury and Investor Relations. He will also continue to lead key strategic corporate and business development initiatives.

All three individuals will report directly to Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Chairman, President and CEO, who said, “Today’s announcement represents the formation of the ideal leadership structure for our recently transformed company going forward, with promotions to the three members of my core team. Cliff Smith, Keith Koci and Celso Goncalves have been critical contributors to our remarkable transformation over the past two years, and I will rely on them to continue to execute on our strategic objectives. I plan to be in this seat for the long term, and the collaboration of these three executives and their work with me are paramount to the continued success of our company.”

