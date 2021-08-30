Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook

Accomplished Master Growing Consultant Secured to Assist with the Development of Boundary Bay Cannabis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has received the test results (the “Test Results”) from the four successful batches that comprise the recent crop of cannabis grown and harvested at its Delta greenhouse complex. The Company submitted five strain samples – Mimosa, Motor Breath, Purple Punch, Rogue Gelato and Thrive – to an independent, Ontario-based laboratory to test each one for THC content, CBD content and moisture level. For the Mimosa strain, as an example, the THC level was reported to be 21.17%, with accompanying CBD and moisture levels appropriate for the sample.



Subject to changing supply and demand dynamics in the market-based pricing environment, AGRA is in the process of determining which strains may be sold as dried bulk flower and which may be sold for use in extracts. These determinations are expected to be made in the near term and are also currently subject to ongoing negotiations with third parties. As previously announced, all crop sales will be made on a wholesale business-to-business basis to a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis until such a time that the Company is both in possession of a sales license from Health Canada and deems the retail sales channel to be part of its competitive strategy. The Company expects to provide an update on the sale of the crop, in whole or in part, at its earliest convenience, which may be subject to certain limitations for competitive or confidentiality reasons depending on each counterparty.

Master Growing Consultant

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently engaged Michael Chyczij as its Master Growing Consultant. Based in Vancouver, Mr. Chyczij has been engaged for an initial term of six months to assist AGRA with the development of Boundary Bay Cannabis products at the Delta greenhouse complex. Over his career to date, Michael has served several functions in the cannabis industry. He began experimenting with various cultivation methodologies and growing techniques 25 years ago. Mr. Chyczij’s YouTube channel, Green Grow Spaces, focuses on empowering medical patients with the tools required to cultivate cannabis and has over 20,000 subscribers with over 1.5 million views.