checkAd

Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 13:00  |  56   |   |   

Accomplished Master Growing Consultant Secured to Assist with the Development of Boundary Bay Cannabis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has received the test results (the “Test Results”) from the four successful batches that comprise the recent crop of cannabis grown and harvested at its Delta greenhouse complex. The Company submitted five strain samples – Mimosa, Motor Breath, Purple Punch, Rogue Gelato and Thrive – to an independent, Ontario-based laboratory to test each one for THC content, CBD content and moisture level. For the Mimosa strain, as an example, the THC level was reported to be 21.17%, with accompanying CBD and moisture levels appropriate for the sample.

Subject to changing supply and demand dynamics in the market-based pricing environment, AGRA is in the process of determining which strains may be sold as dried bulk flower and which may be sold for use in extracts. These determinations are expected to be made in the near term and are also currently subject to ongoing negotiations with third parties. As previously announced, all crop sales will be made on a wholesale business-to-business basis to a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis until such a time that the Company is both in possession of a sales license from Health Canada and deems the retail sales channel to be part of its competitive strategy. The Company expects to provide an update on the sale of the crop, in whole or in part, at its earliest convenience, which may be subject to certain limitations for competitive or confidentiality reasons depending on each counterparty.

Master Growing Consultant

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently engaged Michael Chyczij as its Master Growing Consultant. Based in Vancouver, Mr. Chyczij has been engaged for an initial term of six months to assist AGRA with the development of Boundary Bay Cannabis products at the Delta greenhouse complex. Over his career to date, Michael has served several functions in the cannabis industry. He began experimenting with various cultivation methodologies and growing techniques 25 years ago. Mr. Chyczij’s YouTube channel, Green Grow Spaces, focuses on empowering medical patients with the tools required to cultivate cannabis and has over 20,000 subscribers with over 1.5 million views.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook Accomplished Master Growing Consultant Secured to Assist with the Development of Boundary Bay CannabisVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...