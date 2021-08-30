Agios To Present at September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism developing and delivering innovative treatments for genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the following September investor conferences:



Citi’s 16th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference

Panel: Sickle Cell, Beta-Thal, ITP & PKD - Measuring Industry Progress in Benign Hematology

Friday, September 10 at 12:30 p.m. ET

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Monday, September 27 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following each presentation.