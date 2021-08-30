checkAd

Agios To Present at September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism developing and delivering innovative treatments for genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the following September investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 16th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference 
    Panel: Sickle Cell, Beta-Thal, ITP & PKD - Measuring Industry Progress in Benign Hematology
    Friday, September 10 at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 
    Monday, September 27 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following each presentation.

About Agios
Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat genetically defined diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. The company’s most advanced drug candidate is a first-in-class pyruvate kinase R (PKR) activator, mitapivat, that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of three distinct hemolytic anemias. In addition to its active late-stage clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple novel, investigational therapies in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

