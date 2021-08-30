checkAd

IN8bio to Present at the NewYorkBIO Virtual Breakfast Series and H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T-cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced that William Ho, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio, will present at the NewYorkBIO Virtual Breakfast Series and the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Event: NewYorkBIO Virtual Breakfast Series
Date: August 31
Presentation: Webinar – Fireside Chat
Time:
 August 31st at 9 am EDT
Link: https://bit.ly/3DkM2Rn
   
Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 13-14th
Presentation: Video presentation
Time:
 Available starting September 13th at 7 am EDT
Link: https://bit.ly/3jlRaMQ


Webcasts of the presentations can also be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.in8bio.com/news-events/events-presentations. The H.C Wainwright presentation will be available for approximately 90 days following the release of the video presentation.

About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T-cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T-cells are a specialized population of T-cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T-cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Company Contact:
IN8bio, Inc.
Kate Rochlin, Ph.D.
+1 646.600.6GDT (6438)
info@IN8bio.com

Investors:
Solebury Trout
Nicholas Colangelo
+ 1 646.378.2929
ncolangelo@troutgroup.com

Media:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Robert Flamm, Ph.D. / Harrison Wong
+1 212.213.0006 - ext. 364 / 316
rflamm@burnsmc.com / hwong@burnsmc.com





