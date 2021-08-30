Trevena Announces Two OLINVYK Abstracts Highlighting Safety Data Accepted at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021

CHESTERBROOK, Penn., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021. Both abstracts highlight safety data from the OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection program. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and will be held on October 8th to 12th in San Diego, California.



“I am pleased to have the opportunity to present additional compelling data from the OLINVYK development program,” said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena. “The selection of one of our posters as a top research abstract is encouraging and speaks to the continued interest from the medical community in OLINVYK’s unique profile.”