Trevena Announces Two OLINVYK Abstracts Highlighting Safety Data Accepted at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021
CHESTERBROOK, Penn., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines
for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021. Both abstracts highlight safety data from the OLINVYK (oliceridine)
injection program. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and will be held on October 8th to 12th in San Diego, California.
“I am pleased to have the opportunity to present additional compelling data from the OLINVYK development program,” said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena. “The selection of one of our posters as a top research abstract is encouraging and speaks to the continued interest from the medical community in OLINVYK’s unique profile.”
Poster details:
- E-Poster #1: "Elevated Body Mass Index Does Not Affect Adverse Events Associated With Oliceridine, An Intravenous Opioid Agonist" with lead
author Joseph F. Answine, M.D., Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
- Selected by the Committee on Scientific Advisory to be included in a special in-person poster session on October 9th.
- E-Poster #2: “Safety Of Intravenous Oliceridine In Patients With Renal Impairment: Findings From A Phase 3 Open-label Study” with lead author
Ashraf S. Habib, M.D., Professor of Anesthesiology, Duke University School of Medicine.
The posters are embargoed until the date and time of presentation. Upon conclusion of the conference, they can be found at https://www.trevena.com/publications.
About OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
OLINVYK is a new chemical entity approved by the FDA in August 2020. OLINVYK contains oliceridine, a Schedule II controlled substance with a high potential for abuse similar to other opioids. It is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. OLINVYK is available in 1 mg/1 mL and 2 mg/2 mL single-dose vials, and a 30 mg/30 mL single-patient-use vial for patient-controlled analgesia (PCA). Approved PCA doses are 0.35 mg and 0.5 mg and doses greater than 3 mg should not be administered. The cumulative daily dose should not exceed 27 mg. Please see Important Safety Information, including the BOXED WARNING, and full prescribing information at www.OLINVYK.com.
