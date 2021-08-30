Else Nutrition Receives Good Housekeeping’s Parenting Award for 2021 – A Mark of Trust for Millions of U.S. Readers and Customers

Else Toddler Nutrition was selected in the fan favorite category for Balanced Baby Nutrition. The selection is conducted by a panel of scientists, editors, and parents, evaluating hundreds of products impacting U.S. families and children.

Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition stated, “We’re honored to get this further validation for our clean label, whole food-based nutrition for Toddlers.” "To be selected by this distinguished panel, and to receive this accolade from such a reputed source is a great honor and endorsement,” she added.

According to Good Housekeeping, “[Else] is a great option for babies 12 months old and above who avoid milk and formula due to sensitivity to dairy or soy, or for families that prefer a plant-based lifestyle. Our dietitian liked the interesting concept of a vegan protein powder for young kids and noted that it would be particularly useful for vegan households as well as toddlers with dairy intolerances.”

Good Housekeeping now has nearly 17 million readers of the print and digital editions, 12+ million readers on its website and mobile devices, and over 3 million social media followers. GH.com is the #1 e-commerce driving website in all of Hearst Media properties, accounting for over 1/3 of all E-commerce.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.