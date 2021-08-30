checkAd

Renalytix Appoints Daniel J. Levangie to its Board of Directors

Levangie brings extensive commercial operating experience to Renalytix, served on boards of Exact Sciences, Insulet Corporation and Hologic

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the appointment of Daniel J. Levangie to the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Levangie is also appointed as a member of the Company’s remuneration committee.  

Mr. Levangie is an experienced executive and long-serving board director in the diagnostics and medical devices industry. He is co-founder and manager of ATON Partners, a private investment firm, and president and CEO of CereVasc, LLC, a medical device company. He also has served on the board of directors of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) since 2010. From 2013 through January 2017, Mr. Levangie served as president of Insulet Drug Delivery Systems and served as a lead director of Insulet Corporation. From 2011 through 2013, Mr. Levangie was chief executive officer of Dune Medical Devices, Inc., and co-founder and managing partner of Constitution Medical Investors, Inc., a Boston-based private investment and product development firm acquired by Roche Diagnostics Corporation in 2013. Previously, Mr. Levangie held executive management positions with Cytyc Corporation including executive vice president and chief operating officer, chief executive officer and president until the acquisition of Cytyc by Hologic, in 2007. He served on the board of Hologic from 2007 to 2009.

“Dan brings extensive commercial experience to Renalytix as we begin implementing our KidneyIntelX national marketing strategy to over 200,000 primary care physicians treating an estimated 12 million diabetic kidney disease patients insured by the Government Services Administration, Medicare and Medicare Advantage programs,” said James McCullough, CEO, Renalytix. “He has set a standard for broad-scale up of impactful diagnostic products in the oncology and diabetes markets that will be core to the Renalytix strategy.”

“I’m excited to join the Renalytix team as we bring this important innovation to the market. To be involved in the early commercial scale up and execution of the Renalytix national marketing strategy will be a major step forward for the company and for early-stage patients at risk of future kidney failure, where we can have the greatest impact on improving outcomes and reducing costs. We intend to have a significant impact on the course of the disease of these patients,” said Mr. Levangie.

