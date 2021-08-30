Opthea Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights
Treated First Patient in Phase 3 Pivotal Trials of OPT-302 in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
OPT-302 Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Wet AMD
Received FDA Waiver for Pediatric Study Plan for OPT-302 in Wet AMD
ShORe and COAST Phase 3 Clinical Trials Opened Recruitment to Patients in U.S. & Canada
MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today reported financial results for the year ended June 30, 2021 and provided an overview of recent progress and accomplishments.
“Despite the continued impact of COVID-19 around the world, our team has continued to make steady progress advancing our lead program, OPT-302, and strengthening the Company for continued global expansion,” said Dr. Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea. “Dosing the first patients in our OPT-302 Phase 3 pivotal clinical program in wet AMD marked a very important achievement for Opthea in accelerating the development of this novel VEGF-C/D inhibitor therapy towards market registration. FDA Fast Track designation for OPT-302 also provides regulatory support in expediting the Phase 3 development program to advance our promising treatment to patients sooner. These encouraging developments bring us closer to accomplishing our mission to improve the lives of patients suffering from retinal diseases.”
Corporate Highlights
- In March 2021, Opthea announced that the first patient had been treated in its Phase 3 pivotal program for OPT-302 for wet AMD. Opthea is conducting two concurrent
global, multi-center, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled Phase 3 trials known as ShORe and COAST.
- In March 2021, Opthea announced that it received an initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) waiver from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OPT-302. With
this waiver, Opthea will not have to conduct an additional study of OPT-302 in the pediatric population for use of OPT-302 in this U.S. population.
- In July 2021, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for OPT-302 in combination with anti-VEGF- A therapy for the treatment of patients with wet AMD. Fast Track
designation offers benefits to expedite the OPT-302 Phase 3 clinical program and subsequent potential approval process.
- In August 2021, Opthea announced the expansion of the Phase 3 ShORe and COAST wet AMD trials of OPT-302 into Canada. With the Phase 3 pivotal
clinical program ongoing in the U.S., the expansion into Canada represents a new and important geographical region.
