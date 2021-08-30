Opthea Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

ShORe and COAST Phase 3 Clinical Trials Opened Recruitment to Patients in U.S. & Canada

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today reported financial results for the year ended June 30, 2021 and provided an overview of recent progress and accomplishments.

“Despite the continued impact of COVID-19 around the world, our team has continued to make steady progress advancing our lead program, OPT-302, and strengthening the Company for continued global expansion,” said Dr. Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea. “Dosing the first patients in our OPT-302 Phase 3 pivotal clinical program in wet AMD marked a very important achievement for Opthea in accelerating the development of this novel VEGF-C/D inhibitor therapy towards market registration. FDA Fast Track designation for OPT-302 also provides regulatory support in expediting the Phase 3 development program to advance our promising treatment to patients sooner. These encouraging developments bring us closer to accomplishing our mission to improve the lives of patients suffering from retinal diseases.”

Corporate Highlights