checkAd

Opthea Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

Treated First Patient in Phase 3 Pivotal Trials of OPT-302 in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

OPT-302 Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Wet AMD

Received FDA Waiver for Pediatric Study Plan for OPT-302 in Wet AMD

ShORe and COAST Phase 3 Clinical Trials Opened Recruitment to Patients in U.S. & Canada

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today reported financial results for the year ended June 30, 2021 and provided an overview of recent progress and accomplishments.

“Despite the continued impact of COVID-19 around the world, our team has continued to make steady progress advancing our lead program, OPT-302, and strengthening the Company for continued global expansion,” said Dr. Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea. “Dosing the first patients in our OPT-302 Phase 3 pivotal clinical program in wet AMD marked a very important achievement for Opthea in accelerating the development of this novel VEGF-C/D inhibitor therapy towards market registration. FDA Fast Track designation for OPT-302 also provides regulatory support in expediting the Phase 3 development program to advance our promising treatment to patients sooner. These encouraging developments bring us closer to accomplishing our mission to improve the lives of patients suffering from retinal diseases.”

Corporate Highlights

  • In March 2021, Opthea announced that the first patient had been treated in its Phase 3 pivotal program for OPT-302 for wet AMD. Opthea is conducting two concurrent global, multi-center, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled Phase 3 trials known as ShORe and COAST.

  • In March 2021, Opthea announced that it received an initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) waiver from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OPT-302. With this waiver, Opthea will not have to conduct an additional study of OPT-302 in the pediatric population for use of OPT-302 in this U.S. population.

  • In July 2021, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for OPT-302 in combination with anti-VEGF- A therapy for the treatment of patients with wet AMD. Fast Track designation offers benefits to expedite the OPT-302 Phase 3 clinical program and subsequent potential approval process.

  • In August 2021, Opthea announced the expansion of the Phase 3 ShORe and COAST wet AMD trials of OPT-302 into Canada. With the Phase 3 pivotal clinical program ongoing in the U.S., the expansion into Canada represents a new and important geographical region.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opthea Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights Treated First Patient in Phase 3 Pivotal Trials of OPT-302 in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) OPT-302 Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Wet AMD Received FDA Waiver for Pediatric Study Plan for OPT-302 in Wet AMD ShORe and COAST …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Eimskip: Major shareholder announcement from Gildi pension fund
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...