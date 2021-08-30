checkAd

Ketamine One Subsidiary IRP Health Expands With New Veteran-Focused Clinics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

Integrated Rehab and Performance Re-Branded as IRP Health to Better Reflect its Planned Evolution into a Multidisciplinary Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd., is expanding its business through the addition of four new, veteran-focused, multidisciplinary clinics in the Comox Valley, Ottawa, Halifax and Surrey (the “New Clinics”). The Comox Valley location is scheduled to begin offering programs on September 6, 2021 and the Ottawa location is also expected to be opened in the month of September. The Halifax and Surrey centres are expected to be opened by the end of December.

In addition, the Company announces that Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd. has been re-branded as IRP Health Ltd. (“IRP” or the “Subsidiary”) to better reflect its planned evolution into more of a multidisciplinary business as part of Ketamine One while also preserving its roots. IRP has successfully performed over 10,000 unique treatments for past or present personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as well as first responders including firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

As Canada’s only set of physical rehabilitation clinics exclusively treating members of the veteran and first responder patient population, IRP fills a critical role in providing customized treatment programs and is seeing strong demand for its services. There is a growing need for mental and physical health services for Canada’s first responders and Ketamine One will strive to continue being the leader in providing customized treatments through the expansion of IRP locations and services.

Ketamine One and IRP have identified locations with high concentration of veterans and communities with ties to the military. Current Ketamine One clinics in Ottawa and Halifax will be retrofitted and rebranded as IRP Health clinics. The Ottawa clinic will be located at #305 1385 Bank Street, in an area that has a local population of over 9,000 veterans. The Comox Valley location will be located at 780 30th Street in Courtenay, BC. The Comox Valley is one of the top retirement destinations in Canada for military veterans.

