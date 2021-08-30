VBL Therapeutics Resumes U.S. Enrollment in OVAL Phase 3 Trial as FDA Authorizes Clinical Use of VB-111 Batches Produced in Modiin Facility

U.S. FDA CMC clearance of VB-111 produced in Modiin, Israel facility an important milestone toward potential commercialization



OVAL Phase 3 trial evaluating VB-111 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer has recruited nearly 80% of target enrollment; remains on track to complete enrollment in 1Q22

OVAL PFS readout expected in 2H22 may support BLA submission



TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VBLT) today announced enrollment of new patients in VB-111 studies in the Unites States will resume immediately following authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Group to use new batches of ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) produced in VBL’s commercial-scale GMP Modiin, Israel facility in clinical studies in the United States.

In June, VBL was notified by the FDA that clearance of new VB-111 batches for clinical use in the United States was pending the completion of a technical review by the CMC group, which focused on the comparability of VB-111 manufacturing between different source sites. VBL prepared and submitted the requested data and documentation to the FDA in early August and the FDA has now provided clearance for VBL to use new batches of VB-111 produced in its commercial-scale facility located in Modiin, Israel. VBL has sufficient FDA-cleared batches and will resume patient recruitment in the OVAL trial in the United States.

The OVAL trial evaluating VB-111 in ovarian cancer is planned to enroll approximately 400 patients globally and nearly 80% of patients have already been recruited. The trial has two primary endpoints: progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). Successfully meeting either primary endpoint has the potential to support a biologics license application (BLA). Meeting the PFS endpoint, with a readout anticipated in the second half of 2022, could accelerate BLA submission by approximately one year, subject to discussions with the FDA, compared to original projections based on the readout of the OS primary endpoint that remains anticipated in 2023.

About VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec; `ofra-vec`)

VB-111 is an investigational anti-cancer gene-therapy agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is a unique biologic agent designed to use a dual mechanism to target solid tumors. Its mechanism combines the blockade of tumor vasculature with an anti-tumor immune response. VB-111 is administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. It has been observed in past clinical research to be generally well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in an “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. VB-111 has received orphan designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer by the European Commission. VB-111 has also received orphan drug designation in both the United States and Europe, and fast track designation in the United States, for prolongation of survival in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. VB-111 demonstrated proof-of-concept and survival benefit in Phase 2 clinical trials in radioiodine-refractory thyroid cancer and recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (NCT01711970).