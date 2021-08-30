checkAd

VBL Therapeutics Resumes U.S. Enrollment in OVAL Phase 3 Trial as FDA Authorizes Clinical Use of VB-111 Batches Produced in Modiin Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

  • U.S. FDA CMC clearance of VB-111 produced in Modiin, Israel facility an important milestone toward potential commercialization
  • OVAL Phase 3 trial evaluating VB-111 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer has recruited nearly 80% of target enrollment; remains on track to complete enrollment in 1Q22
  • OVAL PFS readout expected in 2H22 may support BLA submission

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VBLT) today announced enrollment of new patients in VB-111 studies in the Unites States will resume immediately following authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Group to use new batches of ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) produced in VBL’s commercial-scale GMP Modiin, Israel facility in clinical studies in the United States.

In June, VBL was notified by the FDA that clearance of new VB-111 batches for clinical use in the United States was pending the completion of a technical review by the CMC group, which focused on the comparability of VB-111 manufacturing between different source sites. VBL prepared and submitted the requested data and documentation to the FDA in early August and the FDA has now provided clearance for VBL to use new batches of VB-111 produced in its commercial-scale facility located in Modiin, Israel. VBL has sufficient FDA-cleared batches and will resume patient recruitment in the OVAL trial in the United States.

The OVAL trial evaluating VB-111 in ovarian cancer is planned to enroll approximately 400 patients globally and nearly 80% of patients have already been recruited. The trial has two primary endpoints: progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). Successfully meeting either primary endpoint has the potential to support a biologics license application (BLA). Meeting the PFS endpoint, with a readout anticipated in the second half of 2022, could accelerate BLA submission by approximately one year, subject to discussions with the FDA, compared to original projections based on the readout of the OS primary endpoint that remains anticipated in 2023.

About VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec; `ofra-vec`)
VB-111 is an investigational anti-cancer gene-therapy agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is a unique biologic agent designed to use a dual mechanism to target solid tumors. Its mechanism combines the blockade of tumor vasculature with an anti-tumor immune response. VB-111 is administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. It has been observed in past clinical research to be generally well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in an “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. VB-111 has received orphan designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer by the European Commission. VB-111 has also received orphan drug designation in both the United States and Europe, and fast track designation in the United States, for prolongation of survival in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. VB-111 demonstrated proof-of-concept and survival benefit in Phase 2 clinical trials in radioiodine-refractory thyroid cancer and recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (NCT01711970).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VBL Therapeutics Resumes U.S. Enrollment in OVAL Phase 3 Trial as FDA Authorizes Clinical Use of VB-111 Batches Produced in Modiin Facility U.S. FDA CMC clearance of VB-111 produced in Modiin, Israel facility an important milestone toward potential commercializationOVAL Phase 3 trial evaluating VB-111 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer has recruited nearly 80% of target enrollment; …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...