Paramount Initiates Drill Program at Frost Project in Eastern Oregon

  • Trucking Distance From Proposed Grassy Mountain Operation

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount” or “the Company”) announced today that it has initiated a drill program at the Frost project located 12 miles southwest of the Company’s high-grade Grassy Mountain gold project in Eastern Oregon. As previously announced, Paramount received all required permits from State and Federal authorities to drill its Frost property in April 2021.

Paramount President & COO Glen van Treek noted that the Frost property is a very close analog to the Grassy Mountain high grade deposit now in the final stages of permitting. “We are extremely excited to drill Frost. Discovering a deposit so close to our proposed mine would extend mine life and substantially improve overall project economics. We have carefully assembled a strong set of data confirming the key characteristics we would like to see in a drill target and the structures have the potential size to host a significant addition to reserves.”

Paramount plans to send samples for assaying to the ALS lab in Twin Falls, Idaho located approximately 200 miles from Grassy Mountain.

The first phase of drilling will be a 15-hole reverse circulation program of approximately 9,000 ft in total. The program is designed to test prospective targets related to interpreted silicification, and structures identified by the Paramount team based upon historic assays, field mapping and geophysical surveys (see drill hole location in maps below). Historic drilling completed in the early 1990’s intersected up to 25g/T of gold and 27g/T of silver.

Proposed Drill hole location over CSAMT level showing resistivity (high=white / low=purple)
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a548841b-23bc-4c24 ...

The short 12-mile distance between Frost and Paramount’s proposed Grassy Mountain gold mine presents a significant opportunity for the Company to increase mine life as economic mineralized material would be trucked as mill feed to the Grassy processing facility. For additional details on the Frost Project see our press release of April 13, 2021.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Exploration activities at Grassy Mountain are being conducted by Calico Resources USA Corp. personnel under the supervision of Michael McGinnis (CPG 10914) Project Manager and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved this release. An ongoing quality control/quality assurance protocol is being employed for the program including blank, duplicate and reference standards in every batch of assays.

