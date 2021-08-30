checkAd

Lexicon Welcomes New ESC Heart Failure Treatment Guidelines Establishing SGLT Inhibitors as Standard of Care

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

New guidelines from the European Society of Cardiology recommend addition of SGLT inhibitors to standard of care for patients with acute and chronic heart failure.

Guidance underscores the benefits of SGLT inhibitors in significantly reducing risk of death due to cardiovascular causes or heart failure hospitalization.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) welcomes the new recommendation by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) to add SGLT inhibitors as part of the standard of care for the prevention and treatment of heart failure (HF). SGLT inhibitors have been given a Class IA recommendation-- the strongest endorsement-- in updated clinical practice guidelines released by the ESC Heart Failure working group in the EU at its annual meeting, the ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience.

Specifically, the guidelines recommend the following for the primary prevention of HF in patients with risk factors for its development:

  • “SGLT2 inhibitors (canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, empagliflozin, ertugliflozin, sotagliflozin) are recommended in patients with diabetes at high risk of cardiovascular (CV) disease or with CV disease in order to prevent HF hospitalizations.”

The guidelines recommend the following for the treatment of patients with HF and diabetes or for the treatment of diabetes in HF:

  • “SGLT2 inhibitors (canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, empagliflozin, ertugliflozin, sotagliflozin) are recommended in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) at risk of CV events to reduce hospitalizations for HF, major CV events, end-stage renal dysfunction, and CV death.”
  • “SGLT2 inhibitors (dapagliflozin, empagliflozin, and sotagliflozin) are recommended in patients with T2DM and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) to reduce hospitalizations for HF and CV death.”

The guidelines also addressed worsening heart failure, noting:

  • “The combined SGLT-1 and 2 inhibitor, sotagliflozin, has also been studied in patients with diabetes who were hospitalized with HF. The drug reduced CV death and hospitalization for HF.”
  • “Safety and better outcome have also been recently shown in a prospective randomized trial with sotagliflozin in diabetic patients hospitalized for HF, irrespective of their left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF).”

“It is quite rare for an investigational drug to be listed in the guidelines prior to regulatory approval and we do not take the trust and confidence that ESC has placed in sotagliflozin lightly,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer at Lexicon. “We know patients with heart failure suffer reduced quality of life and remain at high risk of hospitalization or death, and these new guidelines are a strong call to action to ensure patients receive the most effective therapies for acute and chronic heart failure. We continue to work diligently for these patients and plan to submit a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year for its review of sotagliflozin, as a therapy for people suffering from heart failure and living with type 2 diabetes.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexicon Welcomes New ESC Heart Failure Treatment Guidelines Establishing SGLT Inhibitors as Standard of Care New guidelines from the European Society of Cardiology recommend addition of SGLT inhibitors to standard of care for patients with acute and chronic heart failure. Guidance underscores the benefits of SGLT inhibitors in significantly reducing risk …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...