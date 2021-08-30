checkAd

EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative Water Systems

Under the JV, EHT will assemble the CSL GENNY and GEN-M water-from-air units with current orders totaling 10,000 and 50 respectively.EHT will add its proprietary solar panels to the CSL units to create sustainably powered clean water …

  • Under the JV, EHT will assemble the CSL GENNY and GEN-M water-from-air units with current orders totaling 10,000 and 50 respectively.
  • EHT will add its proprietary solar panels to the CSL units to create sustainably powered clean water production.
  • Product partnership including the retrofitted GEN-M units from diesel power to EHT's solar panels will create an industry-first 100% mobile off-grid water plant.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce a 50/50 Joint Venture ("JV") with Cinergex Solutions Ltd. ("CSL") a leading company providing economical, scalable and environmentally sustainable water solutions through innovative technology.

CSL is committed to becoming the dominant vendor of clean water generation facilities in North America through the development of its cost-effective water-to-water technologies that have proved to be more sustainable than traditional desalination plants and its air-to-water technology, which provide communities with sustainable, local, and affordable access to clean water.

CSL products are made possible through cutting-edge water-from-air solutions based on patented Watergen GENius technology that uses humidity in the air to extract clean and fresh drinking water to people everywhere. The company offers a range of Atmospheric Water Generators ("AWG") for various applications including the small-scale GENNY that can produce up to 30 liters of water per day and the mid-sized GEN-M that produces up to 800 liters of water per day. CSL is the authorized distributor of Watergen products for over 30 countries including the Caribbean, Canada and throughout the U.K.

Through the JV, CSL will add EHT's renewable energy to the production of clean water through EHT's proprietary solar technology. EHT will also contribute the Company's manufacturing capability to assemble the CSL units and fulfil outstanding orders of both the small and mid-sized CSL units. The JV will share the profits on a 50/50 basis.

Small & Mid-Sized Unit Assembly 
CSL's 'GENNY' smart enabled small home and office appliance, was selected as the CES 2019 Awardee for Best of Innovation for Tech for a Better World, and as an Honoree for Best Home Appliance. Generating up to 30 liters / 8 gallons of water a day, the GENNY is a more cost effective and sustainable solution than any bottled or water dispenser, further eliminating any concerns of lead from aging and corroded water pipes and the dependency on plastic jugs.

