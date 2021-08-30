checkAd

Piedmont and Sayona Complete Acquisition Of NAL

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 13:07  |  38   |   |   

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL, ASX: PLL) is pleased to announce that Sayona Québec has completed its acquisition of North American Lithium Inc. (“NAL”) pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement previously announced on June 30, 2021. Sayona Quebec is 25% owned by Piedmont Lithium and 75% owned by Sayona Mining. Piedmont Lithium is Sayona Mining’s largest shareholder at 18.8%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005297/en/

North American Lithium's Spodumene Concentrator (Photo: Business Wire)

North American Lithium's Spodumene Concentrator (Photo: Business Wire)

Piedmont and Sayona are now advancing technical studies for the future restart of NAL’s spodumene concentrate operations, with a Scoping Study expected in H2 2021. Additionally, studies have commenced for the manufacturing of lithium chemicals in the Province of Québec, which could position the province to become an important lithium hydroxide production center given its abundant mineral resources, low-cost, sustainable hydro-electric power, proximity to major U.S. and European electric vehicle markets, and pro-electrification stance of provincial leaders.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased to have partnered with Sayona in the consolidation of the spodumene resources in the Abitibi region of Québec, with Sayona Québec now comprising a large Canadian lithium resource base. Importantly, North American Lithium is a past-producing business with $400mm of investment over the past decade. NAL’s concentrate operations are amenable to a relatively rapid restart and we will work with Sayona to develop suitable plans in that regard. We are also evaluating a variety of options for production of lithium hydroxide in Québec and will update the market further as our plans crystallize. Piedmont intends to become North America’s leading lithium hydroxide producer and our Québec investments are an ideal complement to our flagship Carolina Lithium Project in Gaston County, North Carolina.”

Click here to view the full release.

Piedmont Lithium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piedmont and Sayona Complete Acquisition Of NAL Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL, ASX: PLL) is pleased to announce that Sayona Québec has completed its acquisition of North American Lithium Inc. (“NAL”) pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement previously announced on June 30, 2021. Sayona …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Aegon Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Carolina Lithium Permitting Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21PLL, PLLL Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Piedmont Lithium Corporate Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten