checkAd

uniQure Announces Completion of Additional Patient Procedures Following Positive Recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 13:05  |  35   |   |   

~ No Significant Safety Concerns Observed Across a Total of 14 Completed Procedures ~

~ Full Study Enrollment Expected to be Completed by Mid-2022 ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that two additional patient procedures have been completed in the second, higher-dose cohort in the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. These latest procedures follow a positive recommendation by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) after reviewing available follow-up data from all participants in the trial. A total of 14 blinded administration procedures have now been completed, including four patients in the second dose cohort. In the study to date, eight patients have been treated with AMT-130, and six patients received imitation surgery.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects the DSMB to review the 1-month safety data from the two most recently enrolled patients in the higher dose cohort, as well as the 3-month data from the first two patients. Upon receiving a positive recommendation from the DSMB, the Company will commence enrollment of the final 12 patients in the second dose cohort.

“We continue to be very pleased with the enrollment of this important study and look forward to having the trial fully enrolled by the middle of next year,” said David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical development at uniQure. “We also look forward to sharing preliminary imaging and biomarker data from initial patients in the U.S. clinical trial before the end of the year and initiating a separate open-label study of AMT-130 in Europe later this year.”

About the Phase I/II Clinical Program of AMT-130

The U.S. Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease will explore the safety, tolerability, and efficacy signals in 26 total patients with early manifest Huntington’s disease split into a 10 patient, low-dose cohort followed by a 16 patient, higher-dose cohort randomized to treatment with AMT-130 or an imitation (sham) surgery. The multi-center trial consists of a blinded 12-month core study period followed by unblinded long-term follow-up for five years. Patients will receive a single administration of AMT-130 through MRI-guided, convection-enhanced stereotactic neurosurgical delivery directly into the striatum (caudate and putamen). Additional details are available on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04120493).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

uniQure Announces Completion of Additional Patient Procedures Following Positive Recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease ~ No Significant Safety Concerns Observed Across a Total of 14 Completed Procedures ~ ~ Full Study Enrollment Expected to be Completed by Mid-2022 ~ LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - uniQure N.V. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Distribution of Etesevimab/JS016 in the US Reopened
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...