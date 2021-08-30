Akoustis Ships First 5G Mobile WLP Filters to Tier-1 RF Component Company

The Company plans to further expand its capabilities in WLP as it delivers new filters that can leverage the technology for mobile handsets and other devices where size considerations are at a premium.

Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has shipped the first 5G mobile filters to its tier-1 RF component customer. The filters are packaged using wafer-level technology (WLP) and are the first of two 5G filter designs that Akoustis is fabricating for this foundry customer.

Both filters are being developed to offer 5G/WiFi coexistence in the mid and ultra-high bands and will be considered for use in filter modules for 5G smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Akoustis is on-track to deliver the second WLP filter sample to this customer by the end of the current calendar year and remains confident that it will be ready to enter production with this customer in the second half of calendar 2022.

Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “5G mobile represents our largest potential filter market by both revenue and unit volume. Shipping our new 5G mobile filters with our most advanced wafer-level-package technology is a very significant achievement for our team.” Mr. Shealy continued, “While we remain focused on the ongoing commercialization and customer adoption of our WiFi CPE and 5G network infrastructure XBAW products, we are aligning the production readiness of these new, high performance 5G mobile device filters for our strategic customers’ RF module release by Q4 calendar 2022.”

Akoustis is actively delivering volume production of its WiFi 6 tandem filter solutions, shipping multiple 5G small cell XBAWTM filter solutions, delivering initial designs of its new 5G mobile filter solutions to multiple customers and is now entering the market with its new WiFi 6E coexistence XBAWTM filter solutions.

Given the rapidly growing sales funnel activity as well as ongoing interaction with customers regarding expected ramps in both 5G mobile, WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E in calendar 2022, the Company plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of calendar 2021 to approximately 500 million filters per year.