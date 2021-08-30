CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic
(PLX AI) – CureVac says preclinical data demonstrates significant reduction of liver fibrosis with mRNA therapeutic.Says preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic applicability of mRNA-encoded HNF4A (hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha) …
(PLX AI) – CureVac says preclinical data demonstrates significant reduction of liver fibrosis with mRNA therapeutic.Says preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic applicability of mRNA-encoded HNF4A (hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha) …
- (PLX AI) – CureVac says preclinical data demonstrates significant reduction of liver fibrosis with mRNA therapeutic.
- Says preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic applicability of mRNA-encoded HNF4A (hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha) transcription factor in the treatment of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis
- In this study, four independent mouse models of the disease were treated with mRNA encoding HNF4A. The treatment was able to restore HNF4A levels and thereby significantly reduced liver injury
- Follow up research is already underway, author study says
- Future research will focus on optimizing the mRNA for further non-clinical and clinical development
CureVac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare