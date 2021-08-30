CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic Autor: PLX AI | 30.08.2021, 13:02 | 35 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 13:02 | (PLX AI) – CureVac says preclinical data demonstrates significant reduction of liver fibrosis with mRNA therapeutic.Says preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic applicability of mRNA-encoded HNF4A (hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha) … (PLX AI) – CureVac says preclinical data demonstrates significant reduction of liver fibrosis with mRNA therapeutic.Says preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic applicability of mRNA-encoded HNF4A (hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha) … (PLX AI) – CureVac says preclinical data demonstrates significant reduction of liver fibrosis with mRNA therapeutic.

Says preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic applicability of mRNA-encoded HNF4A (hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha) transcription factor in the treatment of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis

In this study, four independent mouse models of the disease were treated with mRNA encoding HNF4A. The treatment was able to restore HNF4A levels and thereby significantly reduced liver injury

Follow up research is already underway, author study says

Future research will focus on optimizing the mRNA for further non-clinical and clinical development



