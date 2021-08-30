checkAd

AI/ML Introduces Its Digital Mental Health Subsidiary - AI Rx Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FSE:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to introduce its newest subsidiary, AI Rx Inc. ("AIRX"). AIRX has been established by AIML to hold the exclusive North American commercial usage rights (USA, Canada, Mexico) to Tech2Health's complete portfolio of digital mental wellness and health-tech products and platform services, patents, technologies, brands and trademarks.

In accordance with the terms of the binding Letter of Intent between AIML and Tech2Health (as announced by AIML on June 28, 2021), AIRX is co-owned on a 70:30 basis between AIML and Tech2Health.

Tech2Health is a Paris, France based digital healthcare innovator with a portfolio of wellness and health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets, remote live counselling, and a physical wellness center. Tech2Health has developed a clinically supported and evidence-based methodology consisting of psychotherapies and non-medicinal interventions that apply body and mind healing techniques, delivered via a secure digital platform. In addition to its commercial mental wellness portfolio, Tech2Health is continuously innovating and expanding on its offering as evidenced by the development of its pre-commercial, remote patient monitoring platform.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge, Tech2Health and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders.AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition by other industry players, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as may be needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

