Vaniam Group Ranks Among The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America According To Inc. 5000 2021 Annual Ranking

Vaniam Group Receives Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group LLC has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year.

Vaniam Group is an independent network of healthcare and scientific communication agencies specializing in oncology and hematology.

"We are honored to thank our clients and our inspiring team for this award. It is with gratitude and fulfilled purpose that we have the opportunity to work with the world's leading oncologists and biopharma companies making a difference to patients with cancer," said Deanna van Gestel, CEO and founder.

The top 500 companies are being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now. This is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. The 2020 Inc. 5000 companies have been highly competitive in their own markets and have shown tremendous growth compared with prior lists.

"Growth for us means innovation and creating opportunities for our team," said Zack Lentz, President and Chief Strategy Officer. "Our growth reflects the investments we have made in finding and hiring the best people across the globe."

Vaniam Group continues to grow in 2021 with the expansion of the company's medical communications offering in Europe and internationally to healthcare organizations focused on advancing the science in oncology and hematology. This substantial client growth builds on Vaniam Group's collective strength in strategic client partnership and collaborative integration with US-based teams.

About Vaniam Group LLC
Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping clients realize the full potential of their compounds in the oncology and hematology marketplace.

Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit vaniamgroup.com.

About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1536153/Vaniam_Group.jpg




