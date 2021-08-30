checkAd

Karta Halten B.V. Announces, Through Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Pearl Merger Sub Inc., the Termination of Its Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of Domtar Corporation’s 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2042 and 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2044 and...

Karta Halten B.V. Announces, Through Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Pearl Merger Sub Inc., the Termination of Its Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of Domtar Corporation’s 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2042 and 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2044 and Related Consent Solicitations

Karta Halten B.V., a private limited company organized under the laws of the Netherlands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pearl Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Merger Sub”) and affiliate of Paper Excellence B.V., a private limited company organized under the laws of the Netherlands (“Paper Excellence”), announced today that Merger Sub has terminated its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and together, the “Offers”) by Merger Sub to purchase for cash any and all of Domtar Corporation’s (“Domtar”) outstanding (i) 6.25% Senior Notes due 2042 (the “2042 Notes”) and (ii) 6.75% Senior Notes due 2044 (the “2044 Notes” and, together with the 2042 Notes, the “Notes,” each such series of the Notes, a “Series”). In connection with the Offers, Merger Sub has also terminated its consent solicitation with respect to each Series of Notes (the “Offer Consent Solicitations”) to amend the senior indenture, dated as of November 19, 2007 (as supplemented and amended to date (the “Indenture”), among Domtar, the subsidiary guarantors from time to time party thereto and The Bank of New York (predecessor to The Bank of New York Mellon), as trustee, establishing the 2042 Notes and 2044 Notes. All Notes tendered in the Offers will be returned promptly to the respective holders thereof without any action required on the part of the holders. No consideration will be paid in the Offers for any tendered Notes. The Offers and the Offer Consent Solicitations were subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 9, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Concurrently, Domtar announced today that it has terminated its previously announced consent solicitations (the “Domtar Consent Solicitations”), whereby Domtar solicited, with respect to the applicable Series of Notes, consents (“Solicitation Change of Control Consents”) of Holders of such Series of Notes to certain proposed amendments to the Indenture. All Solicitation Change of Control Consents will be voided. The Domtar Consent Solicitations were subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

