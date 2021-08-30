 Apyx Medical Corporation Announces Appointment of Wendy Levine to the Company’s Board of Directors

“I am pleased to welcome Ms. Levine to our Board and look forward to leveraging her 25 years of healthcare marketing and advertising experience across the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and vaccine sectors,” said Charlie Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer. “Ms. Levine has worked in a variety of marketing and advertising positions during her career, including leadership roles at large, global healthcare companies. We expect her experience in developing and executing successful consumer marketing strategies will be particularly valuable in the years to come.”

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market, announced today that the Company has appointed Wendy Levine to the Board of Directors, effective August 25, 2021. Ms. Levine will serve as a Director and member of the Regulatory Compliance Committee.

Ms. Levine is Group President and head of the advertising business at 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company, that she founded with her partners in 2018. From 2003 to 2007, Ms. Levine worked at Johnson & Johnson, where she served as Group Product Director in the Specialty Pharmaceuticals Business Unit and then as Director, Stakeholder Marketing in the Medical Device Business Unit. From 2007 to 2009, Ms. Levine held the position of Senior Director of Marketing for the influenza portfolio at Novartis Vaccines. From 2009 to 2014, a love for advertising brought her to the agency world, where she rose through the ranks within account management at The Bloc. From 2014 to 2015, Ms. Levine held the role of EVP, Managing Director at McCann Health. From 2015 to 2017, she worked as Director of Client Services at GSW. Ms. Levine received her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies (economics and Western European culture) from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in education from Beaver College (Arcadia University).

