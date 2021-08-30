checkAd

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 1015 - RIKV 22 0215

Series  RIKV 21 1015 RIKV 22 0215
Settlement Date  09/01/2021 09/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  15,800 9,600
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.808 / 1.574 99.104 / 1.949
Total Number of Bids Received  19 12
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  43,700 10,600
Total Number of Successful Bids  10 11
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  10 11
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.808 / 1.574 99.104 / 1.949
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.860 / 1.147 99.218 / 1.699
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.808 / 1.574 99.104 / 1.949
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.819 / 1.484 99.144 / 1.861
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.860 / 1.147 99.218 / 1.699
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.775 / 1.845 99.081 / 1.999
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.806 / 1.590 99.138 / 1.874
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  2.77 1.10




