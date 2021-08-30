Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 1015 - RIKV 22 0215 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.08.2021, 13:30 | 17 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKV 21 1015 RIKV 22 0215 Settlement Date 09/01/2021 09/01/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 15,800 9,600 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.808 / 1.574 99.104 / 1.949 Total Number of Bids Received 19 12 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 43,700 10,600 Total Number of Successful Bids 10 11 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 10 11 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.808 / 1.574 99.104 / 1.949 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.860 / 1.147 99.218 / 1.699 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.808 / 1.574 99.104 / 1.949 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.819 / 1.484 99.144 / 1.861 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.860 / 1.147 99.218 / 1.699 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.775 / 1.845 99.081 / 1.999 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.806 / 1.590 99.138 / 1.874 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 2.77 1.10







