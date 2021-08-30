Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 1015 - RIKV 22 0215
|Series
|RIKV 21 1015
|RIKV 22 0215
|Settlement Date
|09/01/2021
|09/01/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|15,800
|9,600
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.808
|/
|1.574
|99.104
|/
|1.949
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|43,700
|10,600
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.808
|/
|1.574
|99.104
|/
|1.949
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.860
|/
|1.147
|99.218
|/
|1.699
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.808
|/
|1.574
|99.104
|/
|1.949
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.819
|/
|1.484
|99.144
|/
|1.861
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.860
|/
|1.147
|99.218
|/
|1.699
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.775
|/
|1.845
|99.081
|/
|1.999
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.806
|/
|1.590
|99.138
|/
|1.874
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.77
|1.10
