Bioventus Proceeds with Option Structure Agreement with CartiHeal

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has elected to make a $50 million escrow payment pursuant to its Option and Equity Purchase Agreement with CartiHeal Ltd., signaling its intent to move forward with an acquisition of CartiHeal. The Company’s decision came following its review of a statistical analysis report of the pivotal clinical trial of the Agili-C implant, reimbursement coding analysis and significant market diligence including surgeon interviews with respect to Agili-C’s commercialization opportunity and ultimate market potential.

The Company’s obligation to consummate the Potential Transaction is subject to the exercise by the Company of the call option provided under the Option Agreement, or the exercise by CartiHeal of its put option provided under the Option Agreement. The put option may only be exercised following premarket approval (PMA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Agili-C implant, which was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA last year, and the satisfaction of certain other conditions pursuant to the Option Agreement. Following the exercise of such option rights, the closing of the Potential Transaction is subject to certain customary conditions to closing. CartiHeal plans to submit the clinical module of their PMA later this year.

Agili-C is indicated for the treatment of a cartilage and osteochondral defects (defined as ICRS grade III or above) in the knee joint, in patients without severe osteoarthritis (Kellgren-Lawrence (KOOS) grade 0-3). The implant is designed to provide a cost effective solution in patients indicated for Agili-C.

“The robust data generated from the pivotal clinical trial, a randomized controlled trial with Agili-C, demonstrated superiority over surgical standard of care, microfracture and debridement, in KOOS overall compared to baseline. We believe this product could be a strong alternative for the approximately 650,000 US patients annually receiving microfracture or debridement along with other cartilage treatment options,” said Alessandra Pavesio, Senior Vice President and Chief Science Officer, Bioventus. “In combination with our HA products, Agili-C represents an exciting potential new offering for our portfolio designed to address the spectrum of osteoarthritis disease.”

