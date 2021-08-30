checkAd

VitalHub Corp. Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALHUB CORP. (TSXV: VHI) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval subject to certain conditions to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). Concurrent with the TSX listing, the common shares of VitalHub will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange.

When asked to comment on the approval to uplist, VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow said:

“Receiving approval and uplisting to the TSX is a ratification of the Company’s progress since inception and marks another step forward in our journey toward cementing our internationally recognized leadership role within the healthcare IT sector. VitalHub’s solutions are used by over 300 customers across five countries, with many of our offerings viewed as leading solutions across international jurisdictions. Our growth through synergistic M&A combined with our strong organic expansion has created the foundation required for continued, scalable growth well into the future. Uplisting to the TSX will serve to increase the potential depth of our investor base on a go-forward basis, as we continue to execute on our strategy, and will undoubtably benefit our investors, customers, and employees. Congratulations and thanks to all who have been involved.”

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. The Company will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date when trading of VitalHub common shares is expected to commence on the TSX.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com





