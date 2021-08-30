checkAd

Canacol Energy Ltd Announces Execution of Strategic Long Term Take or Pay Gas Sales Contract with EPM and Pipeline Project Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce the execution of a new long term take or pay gas sales contract with Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. (“EPM”), and provides an update on the pipeline project associated with the sales contract. Senior Management will hold a Conference Call today Monday, August 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. MST / 4:00 p.m. ET.

Charle Gamba, President and CEO of Canacol, commented “The sales contract we signed with EPM marks a strategic step in growing Canacol´s gas sales and diversifying our client base via a new pipeline that will connect our gas fields to the interior sales market of Colombia. This project marks our entry into this large gas demand market which accounts for approximately 60% of Colombia´s growing natural gas demand. The new pipeline will allow Canacol to sell up to 100 MMscfpd into the interior market, with an option to expand the pipeline transportation capacity to 200 MMscfpd, thus making Canacol an important supplier of gas to both the Caribbean coast and interior markets of Colombia. This important and strategic agreement is aligned with the Colombian governments commitment to energy transition by ensuring a long term, affordable, and stable supply of clean natural gas to all of Colombia´s natural gas consumers.”

Under the terms of the contract Canacol will deliver gas to EPM in Medellin starting on December 1, 2024 with an initial minimum volume of approximately 21 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscfpd”) escalating to approximately 54 MMscfpd on December 1, 2025, and remaining at this level until the sales contract expires on November 30 2035.

To deliver the gas a new 20” pipeline will be built between Canacol´s gas treatment plant at Jobo to the city of Medellin located approximately 300 kilometers to the south. The pipeline will have an initial transportation capacity of approximately 100 MMscfpd. A subsequent phase contemplated for the pipeline project will have the ability to increase total transportation capacity to approximately 200 MMscfpd via the installation of additional compression.

The Corporation will focus on the following activities related to the pipeline project, all of which are anticipated to be completed by the end of Q1 2022. 1) Finalize work on the environmental permit to submit to the ANLA for approval, 2) finalize the selection of the construction company that will be responsible for building and operating the pipeline, 3) arrange the necessary financing as required to execute the project, and 4) continue to negotiate and execute an additional 45 MMscfpd of gas sales contracts with consumers in the interior to fill the initial 100 MMscfpd capacity of the pipeline.

