ParcelPal Logistics Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Highlighted by a 268% Increase in Gross Margin Coupled with a 45% decrease in Net Loss

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce its Q2 2021 financial results highlighted by a 268% increase in gross margin and a 45% lower net loss compared to the same period 2020.

In Q2 2021, the Company continued its financial improvement, with revenue of approximately $1.32 million. Most notable is that our gross margin had a 268% increase from 3.5% in Q2 2020 to 12.7% in Q2 2021. Additionally, the Company’s net loss decreased 45% to $454,722 (compared to $824,551 in Q2 2020). Continued diversification of our customer base has continued to stabilize our revenue, driven by revenue out of the pharmaceutical, meal kit and retail spaces. The Company has also recently announced new agreements, including a customer in the health and wellness space, another meal delivery kit company as well as moving into our first warehouse in the Vancouver area.

Our continued solid revenue, jump in gross margin and net loss reductions are, in large measure, driven by our business expansion plan, in which we continue to invest in our service offering, ramp up our staffing levels to meet the increase in business, and increase our focus on client diversification and higher margins.

"The actions we have taken to increase our gross margin and rebuild our service offering have placed our Company in a better position to deliver value to our customers during the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said ParcelPal’s CEO Rich Wheeless. "I am very encouraged by the lower net loss which I see continuing as the Company expands into new and profitable markets in the current and future quarters."

"We will continue to take actions to strengthen our core business," said ParcelPal’s CEO Rich Wheeless. “I am most proud of the fact that we are well capitalized to execute the Company’s expansion and growth plan that I have laid out, including a continued expansion through organic growth, strategic transactions and/or acquisitions. Lastly, the signing of our warehouse last month will allow us to continue to not be able to work with larger customers but enable us to benefit from economies of scale as we expand.”