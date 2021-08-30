TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the Upcoming XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL)
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of four data presentations at the upcoming XIX International Workshop on Chronic
Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), being held virtually September 17 – 20, 2021. Details of the data presentations are included below.
“We are excited to share data from four combination clinical trials at the upcoming iwCLL conference, all of which evaluated either U2, the combination of UKONIQ plus ublituximab, alone or as a backbone in a triple combination regimen. We believe these data further highlight the potential of the U2 combination, which currently has a PDUFA date of March 25, 2022, to treat patients with CLL.” Mr Weiss continued, “We are particularly excited to be able to share, earlier than expected, the updated Phase 1 results from the triple combination of U2 plus venetoclax in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL. The data shown thus far from this phase 1/2 study has been highly encouraging and led to the commencement of our ULTRA-V Phase 2/3 trial, which is also evaluating the U2 plus venetoclax triple combination.”
IwCLL 2021 PRESENTATION INFORMATION
Oral Presentation Title: Umbralisib Plus Ublituximab (U2) Is Superior to Obinutuzumab Plus Chlorambucil (O+Chl) in Patients with Treatment-Naïve (TN) and Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Results from the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL Study
- Abstract Number: 1083667
- Presentation Date/Time: Saturday September 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT/ 19:30 CEST
- Session: Session 6: Front-Line Therapy of CLL
- Lead Author: Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Krakow, Poland
Oral Presentation Title: A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib, Ublituximab, and Venetoclax in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
- Abstract Number: 1083987
- Presentation Date/Time: Sunday September 19, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT/ 16:50 CEST
- Session: Session 8: New Agents in CLL Clinical Trials
- Lead Author: Paul M. Barr, MD, Wilmot Cancer Institute, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY
Oral Poster Presentation Title: TG-1701, a Selective Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor, as Monotherapy and in Combination with Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2) in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- Abstract Number: 1083634
- Presentation Date/Time: Sunday September 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT/ 20:00 CEST
- Session: Poster Session
- Lead Author: Chan Y. Cheah MBBS, DMSc, Linear Clinical Research, and Department of Haematology, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands Western Australia, and Medical School, University of
Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia
