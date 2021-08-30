checkAd

TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the Upcoming XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of four data presentations at the upcoming XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), being held virtually September 17 – 20, 2021. Details of the data presentations are included below.

“We are excited to share data from four combination clinical trials at the upcoming iwCLL conference, all of which evaluated either U2, the combination of UKONIQ plus ublituximab, alone or as a backbone in a triple combination regimen. We believe these data further highlight the potential of the U2 combination, which currently has a PDUFA date of March 25, 2022, to treat patients with CLL.” Mr Weiss continued, “We are particularly excited to be able to share, earlier than expected, the updated Phase 1 results from the triple combination of U2 plus venetoclax in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL. The data shown thus far from this phase 1/2 study has been highly encouraging and led to the commencement of our ULTRA-V Phase 2/3 trial, which is also evaluating the U2 plus venetoclax triple combination.”

IwCLL 2021 PRESENTATION INFORMATION

Oral Presentation Title: Umbralisib Plus Ublituximab (U2) Is Superior to Obinutuzumab Plus Chlorambucil (O+Chl) in Patients with Treatment-Naïve (TN) and Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Results from the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL Study

  • Abstract Number: 1083667
  • Presentation Date/Time: Saturday September 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT/ 19:30 CEST
  • Session: Session 6: Front-Line Therapy of CLL
  • Lead Author: Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Krakow, Poland

Oral Presentation Title: A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib, Ublituximab, and Venetoclax in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

  • Abstract Number: 1083987
  • Presentation Date/Time: Sunday September 19, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT/ 16:50 CEST
  • Session: Session 8: New Agents in CLL Clinical Trials
  • Lead Author: Paul M. Barr, MD, Wilmot Cancer Institute, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY

Oral Poster Presentation Title: TG-1701, a Selective Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor, as Monotherapy and in Combination with Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2) in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

  • Abstract Number: 1083634
  • Presentation Date/Time: Sunday September 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT/ 20:00 CEST
  • Session: Poster Session
  • Lead Author: Chan Y. Cheah MBBS, DMSc, Linear Clinical Research, and Department of Haematology, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands Western Australia, and Medical School, University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the Upcoming XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of four data presentations at the upcoming XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), being held virtually …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...