TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the Upcoming XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL)

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of four data presentations at the upcoming XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), being held virtually September 17 – 20, 2021. Details of the data presentations are included below.



“We are excited to share data from four combination clinical trials at the upcoming iwCLL conference, all of which evaluated either U2, the combination of UKONIQ plus ublituximab, alone or as a backbone in a triple combination regimen. We believe these data further highlight the potential of the U2 combination, which currently has a PDUFA date of March 25, 2022, to treat patients with CLL.” Mr Weiss continued, “We are particularly excited to be able to share, earlier than expected, the updated Phase 1 results from the triple combination of U2 plus venetoclax in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL. The data shown thus far from this phase 1/2 study has been highly encouraging and led to the commencement of our ULTRA-V Phase 2/3 trial, which is also evaluating the U2 plus venetoclax triple combination.”