checkAd

Sigyn Therapeutics Featured on National Public Radio “Addressing the Cytokine Storm”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Markets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome, announced today that Tech Nation has conducted an interview with Sigyn Co-founder and CEO, Jim Joyce.  Founded in 1993, Tech Nation is a weekly National Public Radio program hosted by Dr. Moira Gunn.

In the interview, Mr. Joyce discusses the historic challenge of treating cytokine storm syndrome, a condition that underlies sepsis and a broad-spectrum of other life-threatening inflammatory conditions. During the current pandemic, the cytokine storm has been a leading cause of death in severe COVID-19 infections. To address this unmet need in global health, Mr. Joyce reviews the advancement of Sigyn Therapy, a medical device technology to address the pathogen source of the cytokine storm in concert with the depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream.

The full interview can be accessed through the following link:
https://www.sigyntherapeutics.com/news-media/media

About Tech Nation

Tech Nation is a weekly public radio program, hosted by Dr. Moira Gunn. Founded in 1993, the program features conversations with noted technology and science leaders, and a weekly science and technology-related commentary.  In the U.S., Tech Nation, and its regular segment BioTech Nation, can be heard multiple times each week on the NPR Channel of SiriusXM Satellite Radio and SiriusXM Internet Radio. It also airs four times each weekend on the National Public Radio 24-hour Program Stream, on nearly 200 public radio stations nationwide, and globally, to 177 countries via Armed Forces Radio International. Full hour Tech Nation podcasts, as well as BioTech Nation as a separate podcast series, are available on the Internet.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics is focused on significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome. The annual market opportunity exceeds $20 billion.

Sigyn Therapy is a multifunctional blood purification technology designed to mitigate the Cytokine Storm that underlies Sepsis (the #1 cause of in-hospital deaths) and other high-mortality inflammatory disorders commonly induced by bacterial and viral pathogens. To overcome the limitations of previous therapies, Sigyn Therapy addresses the source of inflammation (viral pathogens, bacterial toxins) in concert with the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream. Additionally, the device establishes a therapeutic strategy to target CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cargos throughout the circulatory system.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sigyn Therapeutics Featured on National Public Radio “Addressing the Cytokine Storm” SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Markets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by cytokine storm …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...