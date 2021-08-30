In the interview, Mr. Joyce discusses the historic challenge of treating cytokine storm syndrome, a condition that underlies sepsis and a broad-spectrum of other life-threatening inflammatory conditions. During the current pandemic, the cytokine storm has been a leading cause of death in severe COVID-19 infections. To address this unmet need in global health, Mr. Joyce reviews the advancement of Sigyn Therapy, a medical device technology to address the pathogen source of the cytokine storm in concert with the depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Markets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome, announced today that Tech Nation has conducted an interview with Sigyn Co-founder and CEO, Jim Joyce. Founded in 1993, Tech Nation is a weekly National Public Radio program hosted by Dr. Moira Gunn.

The full interview can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.sigyntherapeutics.com/news-media/media

About Tech Nation

Tech Nation is a weekly public radio program, hosted by Dr. Moira Gunn. Founded in 1993, the program features conversations with noted technology and science leaders, and a weekly science and technology-related commentary. In the U.S., Tech Nation, and its regular segment BioTech Nation, can be heard multiple times each week on the NPR Channel of SiriusXM Satellite Radio and SiriusXM Internet Radio. It also airs four times each weekend on the National Public Radio 24-hour Program Stream, on nearly 200 public radio stations nationwide, and globally, to 177 countries via Armed Forces Radio International. Full hour Tech Nation podcasts, as well as BioTech Nation as a separate podcast series, are available on the Internet.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics is focused on significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome. The annual market opportunity exceeds $20 billion.

Sigyn Therapy is a multifunctional blood purification technology designed to mitigate the Cytokine Storm that underlies Sepsis (the #1 cause of in-hospital deaths) and other high-mortality inflammatory disorders commonly induced by bacterial and viral pathogens. To overcome the limitations of previous therapies, Sigyn Therapy addresses the source of inflammation (viral pathogens, bacterial toxins) in concert with the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream. Additionally, the device establishes a therapeutic strategy to target CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cargos throughout the circulatory system.